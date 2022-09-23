The Owatonna Foundation is preparing to kick off its annual celebratory week Oct. 2-8. The week celebrates everything that has been accomplished over the last six decades since the foundation's inception through the generosity of the community. 

Central Park Fountain

The Central Park Fountain dedication will kick off the celebratory events of Foundation Week, Monday Oct. 3. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Foundation

Oct. 2-8 is Owatonna Foundation Week, and the foundation will host a variety of festivities celebrate its many accomplishments over the past 64 years and to thank its many generous donors. One of events is a dedication of the Central Park fountain. (File photo/southernminn.com)

