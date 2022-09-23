The Owatonna Foundation is preparing to kick off its annual celebratory week Oct. 2-8. The week celebrates everything that has been accomplished over the last six decades since the foundation's inception through the generosity of the community.
Executive Director Angela Gonzales Wagner said, aside from the week being a celebration, it is also a way for the foundation to engage with the community and extend thanks to the donors, legacy members and the board.
"Nothing we've done would be possible without them," she said. "As a 64-year-old foundation, we've been able to give more than $13 million in grants and $700,000 in scholarships. This week is to celebrate all of that and our wonderful community."
Monday, Oct. 3 will begin the festivities with a dedication of the newly re-opened fountain, followed by Mayor Tom Kuntz reading a proclamation declaring Foundation Week.
"We had a few setbacks with the fountain, which was unfortunate," Wagner said. "But we are so thankful and excited to have the dedication beginning the events and celebrations for the week."
The foundation will also be sponsoring a float in the Homecoming parade, which Wagner said is a first time for them. She said, as the executive director, it is important for her and the foundation to be more heavily involved in the community and to celebrate along side other local businesses, organizations and the community as a whole.
Tuesday's celebration will take place down at Mineral Springs Brewery for Oktoberfest. This is separate from the Oktoberfest taking place Friday-Sunday at MSB.
"The Oktoberfest is a big fundraiser for us," Wagner said. "We're keeping it all in true German fashion, with a German Polka band, brats, hot dogs and pretzels. We did this last year, and the community really seemed to love it, and we definitely wanted to do it again."
On Wednesday, the foundation will host its annual Legacy Luncheon honoring this years' Spirit of the Community Award winners.
"We chose two winners this year — Sharon and Harvey West," Wagner said. "We will also be honoring our members of the Legacy Society. Right now we have about 140 members and our goal is to have 150."
Thursday concludes the celebratory events with a dedication and open house at the Let's Smile and Community Pathways expansion.
"We, as a foundation, are so happy to help with the expansion project," Wagner said. "I think the fact that expansion was necessary shows how well supported everyone in our community is and how philanthropic the community is."
She said one of the things she loves most about the Owatonna Foundation is that all of the money donated stays in Owatonna. As she looked at the grant map on the wall in the foundation office, she said it's wonderful to see what all the foundation has been able to be involved with thanks to the "philanthropists in the community."
"We touch in four areas," Wagner said. "Arts, community, education and recreation for grants. This week is all about coming together with the community and celebrating the accomplishments of the foundation, but also thanking the donors and the community for making all of it possible. We also wouldn't be anywhere without the board of trustees who deserve just as much appreciation."