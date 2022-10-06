As the activities of Owatonna Foundation week came to a close Thursday, Executive Director Angela Gonzales Wagner said she and the rest of the Foundation now look forward to completing their goals for the rest of the year.
"Foundation Week was wonderful," she said. "We had great turnout for each of the events and it was great to be recognized for the work we've done and celebrate alongside the community."
The week closed with Owatonna Foundation's contributions to Let's Smile and the the Community Pathways expansion project. Perhaps the most successful activity was early in the week, as a large number of trustees and community members attended the Oktoberfest celebration at Mineral Springs Brewery Tuesday to enjoy brews, brats, and traditional German Polka music.
"I'm really happy with how that event turned out," Gonzales Wagner said. "I'm happy to say we will be having it again for Foundation Week next year."
Just over three years ago, the Owatonna Foundation announced its latest fundraising efforts in its "3 in 3 by 2023" campaign. When the initiative started, former Executive Director Laura Resler and the Board of Trustees felt the foundation needed to grow over time, as leaders wanted to increase the amount of grants given each year in the community.
The Owatonna Foundation had approximately $7.5 million in assets, and its goal was to increase those to $10 million, raising at least $1 million each year.
Gonzales Wagner said, in 2020, the goal of $1 million was raised, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges the community, businesses, and nonprofit organizations faced. $1.2 million was then raised last year, giving the foundation a bit of a head start on efforts for 2022, but work is still needed to reach that final goal.
"We need this one last push to hit our goal, and I'm optimistic we can reach it," Gonzales Wagner said. "Every dollar counts, and every dollar goes straight back to Owatonna for something in the community."
With $2.2 million reached in 2020-21, Foundation Board President Tom Dufresne said the goal is definitely within reach, but there is still a long way to go before Dec. 31, 2022.
"We're working to broaden our donor base," Dufresne said. "I think, when people understand what we do and what we've accomplished, people are more likely to become donors."
Regardless of whether the fundraising goal is met or not, Dufresne said the Foundation's larger goal always remains in focus, ever over 60 years after the organization's start.
“The mission of the foundation is about improving the quality of life in our community for the present and the future,” Dufresne said. “This started out as the obvious movers and shakers in Owatonna, but clearly now that is not the case. We are more diverse, and we plan on continuing to represent and support that.”
Deadlines are approaching for next year's Capital Campaign grants and scholarships, according to Gonzales Wagner. More information on how to apply, or to donate to the foundation, can be found on its website.