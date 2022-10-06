Owatonna Foundation

The Owatonna Foundation celebrated its participation in the Let's Smile and Community Pathways expansion project Thursday during Foundation Week. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Foundation)

As the activities of Owatonna Foundation week came to a close Thursday, Executive Director Angela Gonzales Wagner said she and the rest of the Foundation now look forward to completing their goals for the rest of the year. 

Fountain Dedication

Foundation Board President Tom Dufresne said the goal of raising $3 million in 3 years is approaching its deadline, but he believes it is within reach. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Foundation)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments