...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
As if it couldn't get hot enough on Sunday, the Owatonna Fire Department decided to kick things up a few notches with another controlled burn as a means for invaluable training.
Starting bright and early at 8 a.m., the home at 1450 Cherry Street went up in flames, providing an opportunity for firefighters to train. Though quite unique, this is not an uncommon practice. According to Owatonna city leaders, when vacant buildings — especially residential ones — are earmarked to be torn down for future development, the structure will often first be used by the city's police and fire departments for training.
Aside from important skills training that can only be learned once a firefighter comes face-to-face with live flames, the OFD also sees live burns as an important tool for building overall morale and culture among the group.
A crowd of onlookers were also able to watch the firefighters in action, much to the delight of the children who typically flock check out the heroes sans capes.