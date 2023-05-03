After a dip that local and state administrators attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s graduation rates increased slightly in 2022, with officials particularly heartened by indicators that the education system’s significant racial achievement gaps abated slightly.
Recently released data from the Minnesota Department of Education shows that 83.6% of students across the state graduated in four years. That marks an 0.2% increase compared to 2021 and is just 0.1% below the 2020 graduation rate, which was a historic high.
The gains were driven by achievement among Black, Multiracial and Native American students. Graduation rates increased from 70.4% to 73.5% among Black students, from 76.3% to 79.2% among multiracial students, and from 58.6% to 61.1% among Native American students.
Students receiving Special Education Services and those on Free or Reduced Price Lunches also saw tangible increases in graduation rates, further underscoring the trend towards increased achievement among populations that have traditionally lagged behind state averages.
An exception can be found among the state’s sizable and growing contingent of Hispanic and Latino students. They came in well below the state average with a 69.5% graduation rate last year and actually fell slightly further behind, posting a graduation rate of only 69.3% in 2022.
In recent years, most local school districts have posted graduation rates higher than the state average. That continues to be the case, though several local districts reported stagnant or even slightly declining graduation rates.
Owatonnabck
Owatonna Public Schools reported a graduation rate of 87.6% in 2022, up from 87% the year prior. The graduation rate for Owatonna High School students was even higher at 92.7%, though that represented a miniscule decline from 2021’s 92.8%.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad noted that the district has managed to steadily increase its graduation rates since 2018. The biggest leap forward ironically came during the pandemic in 2021, when graduation rates increased all the way from 84.2% to 87%.
The district’s test scores did take a hit during the pandemic, according to Department of Education data. Students remain behind pre-pandemic levels of proficiency in math, reading and science, though 2022 saw a slight recovery in math proficiency.
In order to raise graduation rates and boost student achievement, teachers and staff have worked on several initiatives, including redesigning coursework in order to provide students with more relevant and engaging experiences.
Among its Big Nine Conference peers, Owatonna is tied with Red Wing for the second-highest graduation rate. Northfield maintains the clear top spot with an impressive graduation rate of 90.3% — a figure that is the envy of Owatonna and other local Districts.
“We feel pretty good about it, but still fell short of the goal we have for ourselves,” Elstad said. “We’re still in a spot where some of our students are doing better than others, and we want to get (overall graduation rates) over 90%.”
Faribault
Graduation Rates in Faribault have generally been lower than those seen in other area districts. That’s less surprising when accounting for demographics — close to 75% receive free or reduced price lunches, a majority are Black or Latino, and a quarter of students are still learning English.
2022 saw a precipitous drop in Faribault’s Graduation Rates, with just 69.1% of students graduating compared to 75.8% last year. The District still has a higher graduation rate than it did in 2019, when just 66.8% of students graduated.
The drop in graduation rates was primarily seen at the Area Learning Center, which saw only 20 students graduate out of a potential total of 64. At Faribault High School, the graduation rate only dipped slightly, from 79.8% to 78.5%.
Superintendent Jamie Bente said that even that figure doesn’t tell the whole story. Whether it’s due to language acquisition challenges, interrupted education or other issues, some students need an extra year in High School to complete their education.
Once those fifth year students are accounted for, Bente said that Faribault High School’s graduation rate increases to around 87%. In addition to offering all students the option to take an extra year at the High School, students can continue their studies at the ALC, take courses through the Adult Education Program, or utilize the Falcons Online Academy.
Increasing graduation rates is one focus of the Cradle2Career Partnership between Faribault Public Schools and the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. To help keep students on pace to graduate, Cradle2Career is also focused on getting kids ready for Kindergarten, proficient in reading by Third Grade and proficient in Math by Middle School.
For years, Faribault Public Schools students have struggled to meet academic proficiency, and the pandemic appears to have made things worse. In 2022, only about one in three Faribault students tested as proficient in Reading, one in four as proficient in Science, and one in five as proficient in Math.
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Despite ongoing fiscal difficulties, Kenyon-Wanamingo posted highly impressive graduation rates. 95.9% of students graduated in 2022 (47 out of 49), which was the highest level in years and marked a significant increase from 2021’s graduation rate of 89.8% (53 out of 59).
Even through the pandemic, academic achievement at K-W held up remarkably well. In 2021, proficiency in science held steady at a robust 62.5% and reading proficiency increased from pre-pandemic levels. Math has become a sore spot, with just 17.6% of K-W students proficient in 2022.
Other local districts
After a significant dip in 2021 that may have been influenced by COVID-19, Medford Public Schools managed to more than recover in 2022. 94.4% of Medford students graduated in 2022 (67 of 71), a four year high and an increase of more than 10 percentage points from 2021’s 83.8% graduation rate (62 of 74).
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools managed to post even stronger numbers thanks to a larger graduation class, with 96.2% of students graduating (51 out of 53). That marks a slight increase from the 95.8% graduation rate in 2021 (46 out of 48), and again is a four year high.
NRHEG’s (New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva) graduation rates increased ever so slightly from 2021, coming in at 84.8% (56 out of 66) to last year’s 84.4% (65 out of 77). However, they have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, when the District was graduating around 90% or more of students.
Blooming Prairie had nowhere to go but down after a remarkable 2021 where 100% of students graduated. Still, the District’s 98.1% graduation rate (52 out of 53) is outstanding, and both figures remain well above pre-pandemic levels, which were closer to 90%.