After closing for several months during the winter and spring seasons, the Owatonna Dairy Queen reopened its doors Monday.
Many members of the community have been enjoying the return of one of the local favorites by getting ice cream and food. The hours of service are back to what they were before the closure. The location is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
District Manager Allison Lang said it’s been great to have the location open again and the restaurant has seen a decent amount of business, especially on Monday when it opened for the first time since February.
The restaurant closed due to a viral video appearing to be employees throwing a bag of food at a customer resulting in an extensive internal investigation.
In a post to the Owatonna Dairy Queen Facebook page, Fourteen Foods offered the following public statement:
“Fourteen Foods shares your concerns about what was shown in the video this past Sunday. We are in the process of conducting an internal investigation, including talking with employees at the restaurant, reviewing security footage, and talked with the customer in the video yesterday. Know that we are taking this matter extremely seriously. The store will remain closed until the investigation is complete. Our number one goal is to be able to continue to serve the Owatonna community to the best of our ability.”
The community appears to be ready to put the past behind them, however, with many people sharing their enthusiasm for the return of the hot eats and cool treats. More than a dozen people have reported in community social media groups that both the food and service have been exemplary.
Corporate representatives could not be reached for comment about the reopening.
