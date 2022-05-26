The reality of inflation has once again reared its ugly head, this time resulting in bringing the city Public Works Department back to the drawing board.
During last week's Owatonna City Council meeting, the councilors agreed in a 6-1 vote to reject all the received bids for the 2022 street and utility project, which would reconstruct and provide bituminous rehabilitation for 15th Street NE, Linn Avenue from 16th Street SE to 18th Street SW, and Selby Avenue from Mound Street to Lemond Road. The work will include work on the water, sanitary and storm sewer utilities under each road.
After receiving five bids, however, Public Works Director and Engineer Kyle Skov said the lowest bid — from JJD Companies, LLC of Blooming Prairie — was 19% over the engineer's estimate. Skov said the original estimate was $2,676,020, and the lowest bid surpassed that amount by $502,443.
According to the information in the bids, it is specifically the storm sewer work that is inflating the prices by more than 98%. Skov said this has a lot to do with the supply chain issues as well as a decrease in available labor force.
"I'm told that the demand is outpacing their ability … They're not able to ramp up production because they can't get labor," Skov said.
Skov recommended to the City Council that it rejects all the bids, and engineering will remove the storm sewer work from Selby Avenue, as it still is in "good enough" condition, and rebid the project. Skov stated the storm sewer work on Selby could be rebid at a later day without having to do much rework to the street.
Councilor Kevin Raney, who was the lone vote in opposition of rejecting the bids, said he wanted to see the whole project "knocked out" in anticipation that costs could increase another 10% by the time they rebid the work on Selby.
Councilor Dave Burbank's biggest concern was whether or not the work could still be done this construction season, but Skov said they can make the contract state that if the work cannot be finished within this season, it's held off until spring. Councilor Nate Dotson said he is concerned the bids will come back just as high as they currently are, but they will be getting even less work done with the removal of the Selby storm sewer pipe.
"I'm perfecting willing to give the contractor some leeway, knowing that we have a situation we don't want to be in," Dotson said. "I am OK if we rebid it and try to get get some work down this year if the weather cooperates … But I think we should do it now and not wait until next year if it is feasible."
Skov said he believes they can bring a new project back to the City Council to approve at the June 7 meeting, and bring the new bids back for consideration on July 5.
"I would guess we won't get five bidders at the end of June," Skov said. "I know the low bidder was excited about the work, it fit their schedule well. I have been keeping them informed on my plans on what I would recommend."
Mayor Tom Kuntz asked about the long-term impact on taking the storm sewer pipe on Selby out of the project, and Skov said it should be good for another 10 years.