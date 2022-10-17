During the 2022 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in Worthington this past weekend, it was announced Owatonna would play host to the 2023 opener.
Director of Conventions and Tourism Glenda Smith, with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, was at the opener in Worthington to get a feel for how the event is run, and gather ideas for what to bring to Owatonna.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to host the 2023 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener,” said Smith. “Owatonna and Steele County have so much to be proud of. Coming together as a community to celebrate our area’s parks, trails and public hunting lands is a great way to share with others the unique assets our community possesses as a part of Minnesota. Recent developments in our downtown and soon-to-be completed high school have built much enthusiasm within our community, and we are ready to share it with others.”
Smith said the application process began several months ago, and she and others were invited to attend this year’s opener to allow for some brainstorming on how the event is run and to gather ideas for the Owatonna opener next year. Based on the application, Owatonna was selected due to available hunting land, event facilities, travel recreation opportunities and community support, according to a press release.
“I want to thank the community of Owatonna for their graciousness and generosity in agreeing to host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern Minnesota, I always look forward to an opportunity to highlight the vibrant communities and exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities in southern Minnesota. I know Owatonna will carry on the tradition of hosting a fantastic opener next year, just as Worthington and Nobles County have done this year.”
Now that the announcement has been made official, Smith said the planning can formally begin. With the help of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Explore Minnesota and a committee of local community members, Smith said she hopes this will be a perfect opportunity to encourage people throughout the state to experience Owatonna.
“The last few years with this event have been pretty scaled back because of the pandemic,” Smith said, in reference to COVID-19. “Now we really want to get this back to being a big community event and highlight some of the hunting-focused areas of the community.”
The Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener began in 2011 with former Gov. Mark Dayton. The event features the many hunting, recreational and travel opportunities that host communities have to offer visitors. With the newly remodeled downtown, and opening of the new high school, Smith and others throughout Owatonna are looking forward to welcoming the governor and plenty of visitors to the community in October next year.