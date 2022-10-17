During the 2022 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in Worthington this past weekend, it was announced Owatonna would play host to the 2023 opener.

Lisa Havelka of Explore Minnesota, Glenda Smith of Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and Scott Roemhidt of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources attended the 2022 Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener over the weekend in Worthington to gather ideas for the 2023 event, which will be hosted by Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of Glenda Smith)
Gov. Tim Walz takes a moment with the hunting dogs in Worthington over the weekend during the Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener. Owatonna has been chosen to host the 2023 Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener. The event is scheduled for Oct. 13-14, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Office of Gov. Tim Walz)

