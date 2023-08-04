Kiya Warren, 11, takes aim at the portable Cabela's archery range during Downtown Thursday. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Arabella Cortez, 6, shows off her face paint during Owatonna's third Downtown Thursday for 2023. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Oscar Vasquez Mendez flashes peace signs behind the wheel of his mini convertible. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Mankato artist Casey Christenson sketches caricatures on Cedar Avenue. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Gary Hughes, Kelli Alstead and Nate Bastian (left to right) dish out free food at the United Prairie Bank tent. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Lennyn Sherlock (left) and Sophia Burton (right) pose with Downtown Thursday chalk art created by Samantha Meier. (Photo courtesy of Aubrey Meier)
Downtown Thursday attendees rest in the shade of Central Park. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Reporter
As temperatures rose into the high 80s, Downtown Thursday attendees stayed cool any way they could, from resting in shady Central Park to feasting on ice cones.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Reach Reporter Josh LaFollette at 507-444-2376. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.