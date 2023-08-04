As temperatures rose into the high 80s, Downtown Thursday attendees stayed cool any way they could, from resting in shady Central Park to feasting on ice cones.

Kiya Warren

Kiya Warren, 11, takes aim at the portable Cabela's archery range during Downtown Thursday. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


Arabella Cortez

Arabella Cortez, 6, shows off her face paint during Owatonna's third Downtown Thursday for 2023. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Oscar Vasquez Mendez

Oscar Vasquez Mendez flashes peace signs behind the wheel of his mini convertible. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Casey Christenson

Mankato artist Casey Christenson sketches caricatures on Cedar Avenue. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
United Prairie

Gary Hughes, Kelli Alstead and Nate Bastian (left to right) dish out free food at the United Prairie Bank tent. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Lennyn Sherlock and Sophia Burton

Lennyn Sherlock (left) and Sophia Burton (right) pose with Downtown Thursday chalk art created by Samantha Meier. (Photo courtesy of Aubrey Meier)
Central Park

Downtown Thursday attendees rest in the shade of Central Park. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
  

