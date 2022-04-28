More than 400 motorcyclists have filled the lot at the Steele County Fairgrounds in previous years for the Owatonna Bike Blessing. The annual event was started for outreach 26 years ago. (File photo/southernminn.com)
For the last several years, hundreds of motorcycles have lined the parking lot of the Steele County Fairgrounds for the annual Owatonna Bike Blessing. After having to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, this year it’s business as usual hosting the event Sunday.
Patrick Gavin, one of the organizers of the event, said the event happens rain or shine, and every year dozens of people turn out, but the number of guests is always higher when there is desirable weather.
“We see anywhere from 200 to 400 plus bikes each year,” Gavin said. “People come from all over southern Minnesota and even northern Iowa and the Twin Cities.”
The event, which began 26 years ago at Daybreak Community Church by then-Pastor John Linde has found itself being handed down to Gavin, which has in turn become near and dear to his heart.
“After the church dissolved, we didn’t want to see the blessing of the bikes or the ministry disappear,” Gavin recalled. “One day, John Linde pointed at me and put me in charge [of the event].”
Gavin recalled his own journey in his faith and how Linde and the bike blessing event turned out to be instrumental in part of his journey.
“It's so important to my wife and I ,” Gavin said. “I believe this is what I was called to do, and we do motorcycle ministry all year around.”
Brian Deml will be speaking at the event this year, and a couple of food vendors including the S’cream — who will have a booth with ice cream and hotdogs — and Young Life will be present selling water. Young Life will also be available to speak about their organization with any interested parties. Uncle B’s BBQ is slated to turn out, but Gavin said he may have to cancel if the weather is less than desirable.
Another somewhat last minute addition to the event is “Long Gone Daddy” being the musical performance for the event after the original slated performance had to cancel due to some unforeseen circumstances.
“Doing the blessings is a real joy. Generally we walk around and say a prayer for safety, no mechanical issues and good weather — no rain and no snow for the bikes and the riders,” Gavin said. “Occasionally some people will ask us to bless the bike with oil on the handlebars, but for the most part we pray.”
The 26th Annual Owatonna Bike Blessing will begin at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Steele County Fairgrounds on Sunday, May 1, and last until noon. All are welcome to attend, even if they don’t own or ride a motorcycle.