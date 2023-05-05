As the housing market continues to be competitive, Owatonna real estate agents, mortgage lenders and others with skin in the housing game continue to discuss trends, strategies and forecasts.
While the new high school, continued development in the industrial park and other local initiatives are certainly expanding Owatonna’s ability to grow, the lack of ready and diverse housing continues to be an issue. To compound on that issue, however, is a special type of funding for potential homebuyers that could be eliminated by the end of the year.
Ryan Gillespie, a mortgage banker with Bremer Bank in Owatonna, moderated a special Southeast Minnesota Realtors (SEMR) event Thursday morning at the Owatonna Eagles to discuss local progress in the city and its housing market — but also to announce a call to action.
In March, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Owatonna would be up for review to determine if the community remains eligible for the USDA Rural Development Housing Program. The program offers families and individuals the opportunity to purchase or refinance with no down payment. Borrower eligibility is based on income and whether the buyer is living in an area that qualifies for the program. The program also offers more competitive interest rates, according to Gillespie.
During the SEMR breakfast, Gillespie called on those in attendance to reach out to federal representatives and express the importance of Owatonna remaining eligible for the USDA program, especially given the current state of the housing market.
“Because the rural development program is designed for rural communities it can be confusing, I think a lot of people think it’s for a farm,” Gillespie said. “But the truth is it’s hard to finance a home, and it is not a cookie cutter tie to a farm — it can be a home or a townhome and in town.”
Gillespie said the USDA reviews eligibility requirements about every five years, and notes Owatonna was under review in 2018 as well. Owatonna-based real estate agent Matt Gillard said he remembers the last review, stating the program is even more important now than it was then in allowing everyone an opportunity at homeownership.
“This program changes lives every time it’s used,” Gillard said. “It is really effective in getting people on the path to ownership, because the reality is it is hard to fund the purchase of a home, and a lot of time people don’t have a lot of cash on hand.”
While Gillard is unsure of how many USDA loans he has worked with during his years in Owatonna, mortgage loan office Jannell Tufte, with Profinium, said she believes 1 in 7 of her clients use the program.
“There’s not a lot else that would fit the mold for a family of four making only a little over $107,000,” Tufte said, noting the income cut off for the program.
Tufte, Gillard and Gillespie all agree that Owatonna losing this program option would be detrimental in a variety of ways. Not only could it event a large population of people from ever becoming homeowners, but it could prevent families from relocating or remaining in Owatonna all together, further impacting an ongoing workforce shortage seen throughout the community, region and state.
“When we have more affordable options, we make it possible for people to lay down roots here,” Gillespie said.
The review will look at data from the 2020 census to determine if Owatonna is still considered “rural” and eligible for this program. According to the USDA, any area deemed to be a “rural area” at any time during the period beginning Jan. 1, 2000, and ending Dec. 31, 2020, shall continue to be so classified until the receipt of data from the 2030 census. The program also outlines any area that is not in excess of 35,000 in population is rural in character.
“We are an ag community; it’s that simple,” Gillard said, noting the location of Lakeside Foods in downtown Owatonna should be more than enough proof of the importance of the local agriculture industry. “We are blessed with all different kinds of jobs, from Federated to Viracon, but we are still very much an ag community. Owatonna has a lot going for it, and it’s a standalone city — we are surrounded by corn and bean fields in every direction.”
When U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad visited Owatonna last month, he expressed large support for the USDA program to continue. That is one of several reasons the three local experts feel confident the review will keep Owatonna’s eligibility in tack, but Gillespie still urges those who work in the realty business as well as any member of the public to contact the USDA and voice their support. Comments are being accepted through June 1, and a determination will be made by the end of June.
If Owatonna were to lose its eligibility, the effects would take place in October.