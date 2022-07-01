Six local gardeners are preparing to open their yards to the public for the annual Secret Garden Tour provided by the Owatonna Arts Center.
Creative director for the Arts Center Silvan Durben said the gardeners are gracious enough open their yards so the public can enjoy the delicate smells, colors and all the natural splendors and bounty that only nature can provide.
“What is so wonderful about the tour is each gardener has a different possibility with their own unique landscape,” Durben said. “People in town can transform a space into a wonderful little paradise that’s like a spot to take a vacation without leaving home.”
Four of the gardens on the tour, which takes place in just a few short weeks, are within Owatonna, and two are just outside of town in the country.
Becki Tindall’s garden is one of the six on the tour this year. A walk around her garden reveals years of experience. She has variety of vegetables, flowers and herbs, including lettuce, carrots, peppers, tomatoes, asparagus, a variety of berries among many other botanicals, all of which can be found in her raised garden beds.
She also has two rain gardens, one of which doubles a pollinator garden. The front pollinator and rain garden she was able to build with a grant from the city.
“There’s a lot of native plants, and the pollinator garden attracts a lot of monarch butterflies, which is my favorite,” Tindall said.
Though she is no stranger to gardening, this is the first time she will participate in the tour. Tindall said she was very excited when Durben approached her about being a stop on the tour after he drove by her home and noticed the pollinator garden sign out front.
“I developed a love for gardening from my grandmother who was a horticulturist,” Tindall said. “I took the master gardener class, so now I’m officially a master gardener.”
While some of Tindall’s botanical mastery can be seen from the street, she also has her “secret” garden behind her house complete with a “she shed.”
“It’s always a growing project,” she said. “I like to experiment and add new things if one vegetable or herb doesn’t grow the best.”
A special area of one of her backyard gardens, which she calls her “Glen Garden” was erected in memory of her uncle, who also served many years as a firefighter.
Another fun piece of Tindall’s garden is a bench that sits in the back of her home. It was made from the granite from the fountain at the mall in Owatonna, which now houses offices for Federated Insurance.
“I asked the engineers if I could have a piece of it and they let me take some,” Tindall recalled. “Then my husband made the legs and it’s really just a fun piece with a unique story behind it.”
She said the next steps for her backyard oasis include adding a sunroom and more plants along the way.