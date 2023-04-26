Owatonna Artist Katie Wood decides her own vibe.

Gratitude Totems 1.jpg

Owatonna artist Katie Wood stands with her Faribault Gratitude Totems during her artist reception at Redemption Kitchen and Cocktails on Tuesday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


Gratitude Totems 2.jpg

A framed description of the Faribault Gratitude Totems, written by artist Katie Wood, hangs on the wall by her first public art installation in Redemption Kitchen and Cocktails. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Gratitude Totems 3.jpg

The top of the Faribault Gratitude Totems in Redemption Kitchen and Cocktails has a fleur-de-lis, to honor the city that gave artist Katie Wood the opportunity to put up her first public art installation. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments