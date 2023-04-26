Owatonna Artist Katie Wood decides her own vibe.
This is according to her art installation at Redemption Kitchen and Cocktails in downtown Faribault. The installation consists of three brightly colored “Faribault Gratitude Totems,” which are the first in four community art projects being integrated around Faribault this spring and summer.
The four “creative placemaking activities” are funded by a grant through the Paradise Center for the Arts and the Faribault Economic Development Authority. They include the public creation or display of the pieces, followed by a reception for the artist.
Wood, who lives in Owatonna, isn’t only excited because she’s the first artist in the Faribault project.
“I’m kind of emotional about it,” she said, “because this is my first public display of art.”
The top of the three totems have the fleur-de-lis, as well as a bull, which is Redemption’s logo.
“I wanted to represent the city as well as the person that was supporting me,” she said, referring to Redemption’s managing partner Craig Korvela. “… It’s kind of an homage, you know, that he accepts me for an artist and didn’t care whatever I did.”
When Wood originally approached Korvela, asking if she could display her art in the restaurant, she expected some restrictions on color and more. She was pleasantly surprised, when he gave her full creative control.
“There’s so much I can learn from others,” Korvela said. “That being said, I wouldn’t want my hands tied either, so I just said, ‘Do what you do best, and we’ll go from there.’”
Rather than trying to fit the color scheme of the restaurant, Wood went all out with the totems’ neon colors, which contrast the orange and black walls of the restaurant.
“He hadn’t seen it before, and he trusted me,” Wood said. “That was just a huge thing. It was great, because a lot of people want to control those things. He didn’t care. … He just let me do my artistic thing.”
On the tallest of the three totems are four words: “I decide my vibe.”
“My vibe is, honestly, I don’t let anybody tell me I can’t,” she said. “It’s been told to me a lot. I don’t think that’s just my situation; I think it happens to a lot of people. … I believe that people, from a very young age, are struggling with not having people just them. I want people to be like, ‘It’s OK. I can be who I am.’”
Her unapologetic outspokenness stems from a major life event.
“I was widowed when I was 42,” she said. “That gave me carte blanche to be open and just say what I want.”
Then, her artistic side came from an accident.
“I’m a brain-injury survivor,” she said. “So, I was in business. When your brain is injured, one part of it shuts down and the other picks up the slack. So, for me, my artistic side took over. … I believe that everybody is able, and it’s just to what level? So that’s why ‘I decide my vibe’ was important to me.
“Looking at me, nobody knows that I’m disabled, right? That’s fine. I could sit at home and feel sorry for myself, or I could do this and try to help the community by using bright colors and positivity.”