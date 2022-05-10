Owatonna Area Learning Center Principal Brenton Shavers spoke to the board about what the ALC is all about Monday.
Staff from the Owatonna Area Learning Center presented to the Owatonna School Board during the board's work session. Shaver said the school is one of choice and students attend the ALC from all over Steele County including students from Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and as far away as Triton. Currently the ALC hosts around 90 students.
“We provide as many wrap-around services as possible,” Shavers said. “Our goal is to support our students, the whole student, and recognize and acknowledge every kids’ needs are different and we work to get them where they need to be to graduate.”
The highlight of the presentation was informing the board that following a grant from the 761 Foundation, The Owatonna ALC was able to implement the ALC-MAAP Stars Committee.
Educational Assistant Marc Wiese acts as advisor for the committee, he said the seed was planted in his mind last year about MAAP Stars and he began looking into the organization with hopes of bringing it to the Owatonna ALC.
The Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs (MAAP) Stars program is comparable to a student council at a traditional school setting. The purpose of the program is to be student-led and encourage students to develop their leadership, academic, teamwork and social skills while increasing self-confidence and motivation to desire life-long learning.
“The money that we received - and I can’t thank the foundation enough for giving us this opportunity,” Wiese said. “I’m really excited about what the MAAP Stars program can do.”
Last week Wiese said he attended a MAAP conference in Mankato as part of the program and was able to gain plenty of knowledge and insight about the program from various schools who are veterans with having the program in their schools. He had hoped to bring some students along, specifically junior Alexia Markowitz, who is acting as president of the ALC-MAAP Stars Committee. She was unable to attend due to prioritizing her school work on the day of the conference.
“The program is teaching kids that they need self esteem to work in the world and they need to be creative to be successful in their own way,” Wiese said.
Wiese tearfully introduced Markowitz to the board as a student who was top of mind when thinking of who should take the reins and lead the committee for MAAP Stars.
“My number one draft pick was Alexia,” Wiese said. “I saw something in her and I saw her character which is a big thing for me. She’s such a great kid and she’s going to go a long way and she has been such a great leader for the students and with the staff.”
Markowitz spoke of her experiences within the organization and the team of other students who are a part of the organization as well from all grades within the school.
“This is the first year so we’re all still learning and it's been quite the process,” Markowitz said. “It has been a very fun process and Marc is flexible with us and works with us and his help makes everything a lot easier.”
Markowitz and her fellow organization members have been hard at work all year creating leadership activities to promote fun and teamwork within the school. They have participated in several dress-up weeks for holidays and the staff were also excited to get involved and participate.
The students have also been involved in many volunteer activities and community service acts in the community. Several students have volunteered to help with Toys for Tots, the food shelf, park clean up through Owatonna parks and recreation and more.
A group of students plan to participate in the annual Downtown Clean-up event in the coming weeks as well.