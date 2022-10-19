For the first time in it's 75-year history, Owatonna's only airport is now being fully serviced by the city.
During the Owatonna City Council meeting Tuesday night, Community Development Director Troy Klecker informed the councilors of the departure of Langer Aviation, the company that has provided services for fueling planes and line servicing at Owatonna Degner Regional Airport for a number of years.
"They provided assistance with fueling and handling off-hour calls," Klecker said. "Our agreement has ended at the request of them, so the city will be taking on those duties."
Brent Langer, president of Langer Aviation, said, while his business is still stationed at the Owatonna airport, along with his two personal, private hangars, his decision to leave was based on another opportunity.
"An opportunity came up for me to relocate to the Waseca airport," Langer said. "They were looking for a fixed-based operator, and I figured I would entertain that idea, and it really all came together over there."
Langer said he will be full-time at the Waseca Municipal Airport at the first of the year, serving as the full service fixed-based operator. He said his job duties will include selling fuel, fueling planes, airplane maintenance and managing the airport.
In contrast, Langer said, at the Owatonna airport, the city owned the fuel inventory, and he simply serviced the lines and did the fueling. He said he will still provide airplane maintenance while over in Waseca, and he anticipates his customers in that area will likely follow him.
"I've being doing my airplane maintenance business out of my own hangers at the Owatonna airport since 2004, and there were plenty of local tenants that never did business with me," Langer said, stating the airplane community has a strong loyalty culture when it comes to airplane maintenance. "They already had a relationship with another mechanic at a different airport and they stuck with them, and that is OK. Several local tenants at the Owatonna airport are flying to other cities for that service."
Langer added there are no hard feelings with the Owatonna airport, and that his decision to relocate to Waseca "looked like a good move to make."
Klecker said all services at the airport are now being provided by the city for the first time. In order to take on those duties, the city hired two additional part time facility workers, bringing the total airport staff for such services up to four. Fortunately, Klecker said the annual contract amount paid toward Langer is enough to cover the two new positions.
"We're planning on it to be a wash … We are planning the hours to cover the same amount we had to pay Brent," Klecker said, adding it will be a smooth transition as the new employees start next week. "I don't know that the general public will notice any real difference. It should be just as much services and maybe even more with us taking over everything, so it will probably be pretty unnoticeable."