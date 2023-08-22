As the opening of the new Owatonna High School nears, more and more individuals within the community have been getting to take a peek inside.

Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad described the different ways the main gymnasium inside the new Owatonna High School can be divided for a variety of uses. Elstad took members of the Owatonna Foundation and the 761 Foundation on a special tour of the facility last week. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad welcomes members of the Owatonna Foundation and 761 Foundation to the new Owatonna High School, gathering in the commons area just inside the main doors. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Industrial tech and shop classes are one of several areas of the new high school that will see much needed equipment upgrades. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
For the first time in OHS history, Owatonna will have visitor locker rooms. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad highlights the new outdoor athletic facilities. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The tour made a pit stop in the wrestling room, which also serves as one of several emergency weather rooms in the new high school. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The new high school gymnasium features both home and visitor bleachers. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
For several years, students at Owatonna High School have had to eat lunch in hallways and on the floor due to a lack of space in the commons area, according to Superintendent Jeff Elstad. This will no longer be the case in the new school. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
One of the first stops on the tour was past room 114, the room teacher and football coach Jeff Williams will be in. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
  

