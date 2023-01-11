Four-year-old Tucker Tlusty, of Owatonna, races down the Straight River at Morehouse Park during an annual outing with his mom Wednesday. Following the tradition of her own childhood, Jenna Tlusty has been taking Tucker to Morehouse for skating since he first started to walk. (Photo courtesy of Jenna Tlusty)
While the frigid winter temperatures may be enough to keep most people holed up in their homes, there is something truly heartwarming about the tradition of ice skating in Owatonna. Per usual, the beloved Morehouse Chalet draws skaters of all ages to lace up their own or rented skates and take a twirl around the Straight River.
Throughout her life, skating on local rinks has created fond memories for Jenna Tlusty, of Owatonna.
"It's something my parents used to do with me when I was little, and it's something I wanted to carry on with my kids," Tlusty said. Because of this treasured family tradition, Tlusty said she started bringing her own son, Tucker, our to Morehouse when he first started to walk.
"His first year in skates when he was 2; he wore my same Barbie skates I had used at his age," Tlusty said. "That was a short trip out, though. The plastic Barbie skates literally crumbled on his feet, because they were so old and decrepit."
That first memory out on the ice together did the trick, and Tlusty was then set on bringing Tucker out each year. Though the weather this year has made it difficult — first with temperatures being too warm, and then with an onslaught of snow and ice storms — the mother-son duo were able to make it out to river rink Wednesday.
"It has been hard with the weather this year, but it's tradition and we have to make it out every year," Tlusty said. This year, the two were accompanied by Tlusty's fiancé, Matthew Kern, introducing him to the family tradition one week before the couple weds.
The little family is far from alone in making a trip or two to the outdoor city skating rinks an annual affair. In fact, the Morehouse rinks have proven to be so popular over the years that the Parks and Recreation Department elected to erect a new rink this year — this time on southeast side of town at Buecksler Park.
"This is your typical neighborhood, backyard rink," said Parks and Rec Director Jenna Tuma, adding that there is no warming house, lights or staffed area to rent skates, like the Morehouse Chalet. "We really wanted to make an attempt at moving some ice out in the neighborhoods to meet people where they're at with getting out and doing winter activities."
The rink at Buecksler is 70- by 160-feet and is located at 1755 Smith Avenue. It joins the rinks already set up each year at Morehouse, which include the river, rinks created on land, and rinks on the north and south ponds. New this year is a rubberized mat sidewalk installed from the chalet to the north pond to create better access on skates.
The city of Owatonna also has an agreement with Martin Equipment to provide skate rentals, ski rentals and concessions. Snowshoes can also be rented through Parks and Rec. Cross country ski and snowshoe trails have been groomed from Morehouse Park to Lake Kohlmier, and throughout Kaplan's Woods and Brooktree Golf Course. Fat tire biking is also welcome on the trails.