While the frigid winter temperatures may be enough to keep most people holed up in their homes, there is something truly heartwarming about the tradition of ice skating in Owatonna. Per usual, the beloved Morehouse Chalet draws skaters of all ages to lace up their own or rented skates and take a twirl around the Straight River.

Four-year-old Tucker Tlusty, of Owatonna, races down the Straight River at Morehouse Park during an annual outing with his mom Wednesday. Following the tradition of her own childhood, Jenna Tlusty has been taking Tucker to Morehouse for skating since he first started to walk. (Photo courtesy of Jenna Tlusty)


Along with skating on the river, Jenna Tlusty and her son, Tucker, take their traditional ice skate photo, with Tucker safely wedged between his mother's legs. (Photo courtesy of Jenna Tlusty)

