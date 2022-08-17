Dozens filled the bleachers and beyond Wednesday afternoon to catch an up close look at the Asian small clawed otters who are the stars of the Otter Adventure exhibit at the Steele County Free Fair. 

Following the Otter Adventure show, many children stuck around to watch the otters swim and play in the tanks. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Brakxton and Ryker Hoy pose with the otters they get to take home following the Otter Adventure show at the Steele County Free Fair. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Karen Woody introduces the crowd to the two baby otters during their show Wednesday afternoon at the Steele County Free Fair. Otter Adventure will have three performances every day of the fair. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

