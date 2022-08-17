Dozens filled the bleachers and beyond Wednesday afternoon to catch an up close look at the Asian small clawed otters who are the stars of the Otter Adventure exhibit at the Steele County Free Fair.
"We're an educational program and this our fourth fair ever and first year with this operation," Owner Gregg Woody said. "The otters are great entertainers and they're really fun and unique to see. I think everyone falls in love with them when they see them."
Woody and his wife have been in the exotic animal business for more than 40 years. When not traveling with their otters, they have about 300 mini cows at home on their farm in rural Illinois.
"I dreamt up this idea about four years ago, before COVID-19," Woody said. "I kind of forgot about it until my buddy brought it up and I said, 'well, let's do it.'"
He said he has traveled to fairs with pony rides, petting zoos and more, but the otters were unique and wanted the opportunity to share them with people.
Ryker and Brekxton Hoy were among the crowd of children and families itching to get a look at the otters. Ryker said otters are his favorite animal and he was "so excited" to learn he would be able to see his favorite animal at his favorite fair.
"They've been waiting all day for the show," said their mom, Tamara Hoy.
Ryker said he hopes he will be able to come back for more of the otter shows throughout the week, and was able to take home his very own (toy) otter, which are available for purchase in several sizes and poses at the show.
Sophia Smith was another show-goer who was giggling with excitement throughout.
"Otters are my second favorite animal," she said. "I think they're so cute and funny to watch when they swim around in the water really fast."
The show includes fun facts about the otters, music and watching Karen Woody interact with the critters and teach them tricks.
"A lot of people think they're cute and cuddly, but many don't know what the animals are like in the wild," Gregg Woody said. "They can be really destructive in their natural habitat, and I think some of that has to do with how intelligent they are."
Having been working with the four otters for just over a month, Woody said they are learning tricks incredibly fast — and it's all happening right in front of the audience.
"Sometimes we don't train the animals, they train us," Woody laughed. "We reward them when they do what we want them to, and they reward us by being entertaining and just neat animals."
There will be daily shows throughout the fair at Otter Adventures. The actual show lasts about 20 minutes, but the otters will be available for viewing long after the program ends, and the Woodys are available to answer any questions guests have about the show and the otters.
"We want everyone to enjoy themselves, but we also really want them to learn something new," Woody said. "So I encourage everyone to come by and have a look, you're going to love them."