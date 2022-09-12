Hundreds of people from near and far gathered Saturday on the grounds of the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children for the annual fall celebration.
After two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Orphanage Museum Manager Anne Peterson said she couldn't have been happier with the weather, the event and the day as a whole.
"People were interested and kept coming and going through the whole afternoon," Peterson said. "This is the largest turnout we've had. They counted the amount of people who went through Cottage-11 and there was around 200."
A memorial service was held to commemorate, celebrate and remember the state schoolers who have died since 2018. Thirty-seven names were read, including Owatonna's own Harvey Ronglien who died in September 2021 and beloved storyteller Peter Razor who died in May of this year, and with each name a flower was placed in a vase to represent each one.
Two former state schoolers were also present. Conrad Huesinkveld was dropped on the steps of the school when he was an infant. He spoke of his time at the school and his life following his departure when he was just three years old. He was one of the few who had a successful life following his time at the school, according to Peterson.
"His life had such a positive outcome," Peterson said. "We just wish that was true for all of the children. He left when he was three, but he still comes back whenever he can. I think this place left a lasting imprint on everyone, no matter how long they were there."
Myrtle Loch was the other state schooler in attendance who also shared stories and memories.
"The State School was my home," she said fondly.
Volunteers could be seen throughout the grounds dressed as people would have back in the time the school was operational, and shared stories and history with guests.
"The volunteers were great," Peterson said. "It was so fun to see everyone talking to them, and they were awesome at staying in character and giving some realness to the experience."
Although the event was free to attend, Peterson said there was still a fundraising aspect for the Children Remembered — Orphanage Legacy Fund, which was created to provide funding and serve as a foundation for operation of the Orphanage Museum and Cottage 11. Funds raised help preserve historic records and provide tours and educational opportunities for the community, visitors and family members of the state schoolers. There was approximately 10,635 children in the State School between 1886 and 1945.
"I haven't gotten a final amount yet, but gift shop sales at the Cottage were great, and we had several very generous donations," Peterson said. "We are very grateful."
Cindy Wagner's grandmother was a student at the school for a couple of years before it closed. Living in the Twin Cities area, she said she wanted to come to the museum in hopes of finding out more information about the school and perhaps her ancestry.
"I was pretty little when she died," Wagner said. "I don't remember a lot of her stories, but my dad did. He passed away three years ago, and I've been looking into our family history for a few months. It's been nice to find some answers and information with the genealogy stuff they have available."
This is the first major event at the museum since the merger with the Steele County Historical Society in January. Peterson said having the backing of the SCHS has been wonderful to add to the event.
"I'm so glad there was a much representation as there was," Peterson said. "Especially with the families of the state schoolers. Second and third generations are just as important to the museum. It's their family stories."