Hundreds of people from near and far gathered Saturday on the grounds of the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children for the annual fall celebration. 

After the memorial service, guests and state schoolers shared memories and stories. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Cheri Ronglien, daughter of Harvey and Maxine Ronglien, shared many stories with the crowd of her parents and her father's time at the State School. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Conrad Huesinkveld was left at the orphanage when he was just an infant. He shared many memories of his time at the State School and his life following his departure. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Bev Falteysek acted as the Matron of the quarters in Cottage 11 and bragged to guests about how she favorited her dog, Pal, over the children, saying the dog was more well behaved. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Little orphan Anna played around the basement of Cottage 11, telling guests stories and playing games with visitors. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Games of old that were enjoyed by the children of the state school were available in the basement of Cottage 11 for guests to enjoy. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The grounds of the former Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children were filled with guests as they toured the museum and grounds for the annual fall celebration and fundraiser. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

