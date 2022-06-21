With the temperatures high and air conditioners running on overtime, news about potential rolling blackouts have been permeating the nation — though the local utilities provider is warning the community from getting ahead of themselves.
Roger Warehime, general manager at Owatonna Public Utilities, said there are several steps that will be in place prior to any rolling blackouts, which are typically an emergency response when the electric generating supply falls short.
"The big thing is to plan but don't panic," Warehime said. "There are other reasons power might go out, so think about what you should do in those situations."
Regardless, Warehime recently briefed the Owatonna City Council about this very risk following an announcement from OPU's transmission operator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator — or MISO. The organization operates the electric transmission in Minnesota, as well as 14 others states and into Canada.
According to MISO, the demand for electric capacity is expected to increase 1.7% compared to this time last year, while the available generation capacity has decreased 2.3%. Warehime explained this certainly has to do with the hot weather, but it also is a reflection of trends in the energy industry.
"Our accredited capacity has gone down," Warehime said, explaining that the accredited capacity refers to how reliable the capacity is. "For a coal plant, there is 90% accreditation, which means you can count on it being 90% available. Solar is 50% accredited, and wind is 15.5%."
Warehime went on to explain that in recent years, coal plants have been retired and additional wind and solar plants have been developed to replace them.
"From an energy standpoint, that is enough, but in terms of capacity, it's not," Warehime said. "The wind might not be blowing, or the sun might not be shining. So it's not guaranteed."
Fortunately, Owatonna is in a good situation at this time. Specifically, the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, or SMMPA, has excess capacity, and since prices have been high, Warehime said they have financially benefited.
"But for the region as a whole, there isn't enough capacity. This level of forecasting and planning is well beyond Minnesota — it's a big region," Warehime said.
Again, however, Warehime said rolling blackouts would be considered a last resort, and that MISO will take other measures before getting to that point. Some of these measures include calling in additional power supplies, buying energy from other regions and asking for load reductions from the communities being served.
In Owatonna, Warehime said they will be using a new alert system prior to rolling blackouts being an option. The new system will be a "grid reliability alert," and they will indicate that load reduction has gone from a simple request to a critical step.
"These will distinguish that a load reduction request is coming from MISO, opposed our peak alerts we have been doing for years," Warehime said. "During peak alerts, we ask our customers to use less during peak times to lower our demand and lower our costs, therefore lowering costs for everyone else, too."
A grid reliability alert won't be about costs, though, according to Warehime. Instead, they will be alerting the public that there is a serious load issue, and if there isn't a reduction they will likely have to move on to the next step — rolling blackouts.
If rolling blackouts were to occur, Warehime said, they would impact small segments of customers for a short period of time. He said it most likely would put roughly 1,000 OPU customers without power for about an hour, and as they came back on, a different set of 1,000 would go down.
With talk of rolling blackouts in the air, Warehime said he is hopeful it will allow more businesses and individuals a chance to consider their options if they were to find themselves without power for an unknown amount of time. After all, he said, there are many things that can cause a power outage.
"Let's be aware," Warehime said. "Let's plan, and let's not panic."