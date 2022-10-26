Increases in costs for services and goods have become all too familiar over the last several months, largely due to issues surrounding inflation and supply chains.
When it comes to utilities in our home, there is no exception.
In the August customer newsletter from Owatonna Public Utilities, General Manager Roger Warehime "warned" of natural gases prices potentially increasing by 50% for customers over the incoming year. While there are many factors impacting this increase that are well beyond OPU's control, Warehime explained, it truly comes down to one key point: wholesale prices have skyrocketed.
"The reality is this market has been crazy this year," Warehime said. In that August newsletter, he further explained the pipeline company used by OPU, Northern Natural Gas, had filed for a 124% rate increase effective Jan. 1, 2023. The rate was contested, and Warehime said since August that price has come down. OPU is now looking at an increase of 40% in natural gas prices, as well as a 13.5% increase for electricity and 5% increase for water.
Regardless, the full effect of any increase wouldn't be passed on to OPU customers.
"A lot of our natural gas is pre-purchased because we are always purchasing into the future," Warehime said. "We will be using gas this winter that was purchased four years ago at a lower price."
So if wholesale prices are causing the increase locally, what is driving the hike at the wholesale level?
When it comes to supply and demand, Warehime said natural gas prices in Europe are current 10-times the cost they are nationally, making it much more profitable for companies to liquify the natural gas and ship it overseas.
"They have been doing enough of that where it is taking away from the supply that comes to North America and serves us," Warehime said, adding this has also impacted the storage typically gathered over the summer months. "All the gas marketers and investors have been watchin storage numbers, because if we don't have enough in the colder, winter months the prices are going to go really high. Luckily over the last few weeks, storage numbers are getting back up to historical averages — we are at about where we at this time last year."
Adding to the supply and demand obstacles is the use of coal — or rather, the lack thereof.
"There's so much electric generation that uses natural gas, but even more so this summer because of the restrictions on coal," Warehime said.
In July, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to use new limits on traditional pollutants, including coal ash, to help encourage the retirement of the nation's remaining coal-fired power plants.
In Minnesota, Xcel Energy announced Wednesday plans to demolish the iconic Minnesota Valley Generating Plant — a coal-fired power plant — Thursday morning in Granite Falls. The plant was a critical source of energy in the region for more than 60 years, according to a press release, producing electricity for farms and towns between the Twin Cities and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Xcel Energy retired the plant in 2009 as it moved to "new, cleaner energy technologies."
"The move away from coal to natural gas has been for both economic and environmental reasons, so utilities just have to run more natural gas than normal," Warehime said. Additionally, he said the ongoing war in the Ukraine is also driving up costs in the natural gas market.
While numbers have come down since August, and Warehime is still optimistic that they could come below the projected 40% increase for customers, he said there will in fact be an increase.
"We are always kind of looking for context for our average residential property, so if we add electric, water and natural gas, we are looking at a $20-$35 a month increase," Warehime said. Depending on the weather over the winter months, he said he is hoping to see that increase stay on the $20 end. "We don't have a lot we can do here, we work hard to control our costs, but commodity is a big driving factor. This isn't OPU just saying 'let's increase prices,' there are global factors."
The OPU commission will meet again in November to finalize the 2023 budget, including utility prices. While an increase is imminent, Warehime said OPU will be offering rebates for people transitioning to efficient furnaces, thermostats and water heaters between Nov. 1 and March 31 at double the normal rebate rate. OPU will also provide a rebate for those who do a gas clean and tune during that time, which is something that can be done every couple years.
"We are as concerned about these prices as our customers are," Warehime said. "We don't like to see them, either."