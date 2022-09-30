OPU lineworkers

Owatonna Public Utilities line workers Lance Diderrich, Samuel Bahl and Tony Hartle prepare Wednesday morning to take off to Kissimmee, Florida, to provide mutual aid in the wake of destruction from Hurricane Ian. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Utilities)

Owatonna Public Utilities (OPU) line workers Tony Hartle, Lance Diderrich and Samuel Bahl joined a convoy of line workers from other Minnesota Municipal Utilities traveling to Kissimmee, Florida, to provide mutual aid in the wake of destruction from Hurricane Ian.

OPU to Florida

Three Owatonna Public Utilities vehicles joined the Minnesota Municipal Utilities convoy Monday to Florida to aid in restoring power. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Utilities)
OPU vehicles

A total of 23 vehicles, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, dump trucks and support pickups from around Minnesota departed Wednesday from Rochester Public Utilities to head down to Florida. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Utilities)

