Electric, water and gas bills will see increases for Owatonna residents in 2023, despite several efforts to keep rates low.
Owatonna Public Utilities General Manager Roger Warehime said Friday at the annual State of Utility Meeting at OPU that a steep rise in rates was the last thing he wanted to see, but it was inevitable. The event brought local business and government leaders to learn more about OPU's rates and programs, including procedures during power outages, upcoming projects and upgrades, and a presentation from a keynote speaker on disruptive innovation.
Natural gas rates will see the steepest increase this year of 29.2%. The average residential customer can expect a $15.29 increase to their monthly bill.
"I talked about being transparent with our rates and costs," Warehime said. "It was necessary because of how the natural gas markets and issues there kind of created this perfect storm and we really had to react and make sure that both SMMPA and Owatonna Public Utilities are financially stable. We have to have financial stability in order to serve our people. As much as we hate rate increases, sometimes they are necessary for us to do."
The cost of electric is increasing by 13.9% this year, and the average residential customer will see a rise of about $11.72 monthly.
Water, which Warehime said is OPU's smallest utility, will see a 5% increase in rates, costing residents an average of an additional $1.01 per month.
Warehime added they are still working on the purchased gas adjustment, which is the regular adjustment to the price of natural gas supplied to consumers to reflect the utility’s cost of purchasing that gas and transporting it via pipeline to their system. He said he anticipates prices to come down significantly next year.
But what can customers do to help negate the rising prices? Warehime said it is as simple as being conscious about conservation.
"None of us have much control over the markets, but what we do have control over is conservation efforts," he said. "I've seen statistics where if everyone turned their thermostat down two degrees, it can have a significant impact on prices."
In addition to discussions about next year's rates, guests at Friday's meeting also heard from international bestselling business author Jim Harris.
Harris said the disruption in innovation became a prominent topic of discussion during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
"We've seen a decades worth of change to many industries in just two years," he said. "We've seen a decades worth of change in 90 days in some industries."
He challenged guests to look at their own businesses and contemplate how they can prepare for the ever changing and evolving business environment to get ahead of competition and market spaces to become a "disrupter, instead of the disrupted."
OPU's Christian Fenstermacher, Josh Prokopec and Damian Baum spoke about how OPU is managing conservation efforts, completed projects and several upcoming projects throughout the city to update and upgrade aging equipment. Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency representatives also discusses their own budget, rates and ongoing projects.