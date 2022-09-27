There are many things it takes a community to accomplish: raising a child, making a change, keeping a city safe.
That is the message officials in Steele County’s criminal justice system are hoping the public takes away from the 2021 annual report from the Owatonna Police Department. While the annual report, which can be viewed online, goes into details about the Department’s budget, community relations programs, parking control and personnel, it is the final pages of the report, highlighting data trends, that Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh says he always turns to first.
“Crime is a big issue, yes. People want to feel safe and that they live in a stable community, and I think this helps to see that we have that here,” McIntosh said, pointing out that Steele County has remained among the lowest crime rate in the region and Owatonna is still one of the lowest crime rates for city’s parallel in size. “This is not an anomaly — it has been true for some time. The gap may be widening. So whatever [the public] thinks is going on in other places, that’s very real, and we’re doing a good job locally.”
Local crime rate
According to the annual report, Owatonna’s general crime rate is 2,904 per 100,000 general population. This is compared to Minnesota cities with similar population, such as Austin — population of 25,382 — with a crime rate of 6,737 per 100,000; Fridley — population of 27,919 — with a crime rate of 8,019 per 100,000; and Roseville — population of 36,561 — with a crime rate of 11,490 per 100,000.
Regionally, Owatonna’s data is significantly lower than the four neighboring cities most similar in size. Faribault Police Department reported the next lowest crime rate for the region, with a rate of 4,657 per 100,000.
One thing Chief Jeff Mundale pointed out as being perhaps more important than the low crime rate, however, is the 51.6% clearance rate — or resolved cases — of reports made by the OPD.
“For a group IV city (population 25,000-50,000), OPD had the highest clearance rates,” Mundale said. “It’s about teamwork; our officers did a superb job. We are very proud of them, but also our community for being engaged.”
McIntosh echoed Mundale, adding that community engagement is crucial in building a safe Owatonna with low criminal activity. In March, McIntosh took part in a criminal justice panel hosted by the Owatonna Chapter of the Center of the American Experiment — a conservative think-tank based out of Golden Valley, Minnesota — the “Crime Crisis: Building community trust and safe neighborhoods,” and he had the same message: if Owatonna does not deal with the causes of crime in a way that is effective to prevent the next time around, then the community will not make progress.
“We don’t always want to be in response mode,” he said, noting the programs that involve mentoring younger generations and have any type of pro-social ties are the best chance at preventing future crimes. “The more positive programs we have — whether it be Big Brothers Big Sister or other mentoring programs — the better. They all contribute to making sure that young person is less likely to be involved in the criminal justice system.”
Agency partnerships
Beyond community involvement, both McIntosh and Mundale praised the partnerships across all levels of the criminal justice system within the county. McIntosh said from patrol officers to the courts and every level in-between, he has seen positive changes in his 21 years at the county attorney’s office that are contributing to the high clearance rate.
“Every entity is independent to some extreme and needs to make calls within their own lane, but more recently we have been having a lot of good criminal justice partner meetings to take on a issue, instead of letting it fester for a year or more it can get addressed right away,” McIntosh said. “There was a time where we had many, many jury trials set for one, two or even three years out. There was so much backlog and just not a lot of movement, and that really doesn’t fall on one person or agency. A lot of people came together to figure out how to have more progress and substance in each hearing to streamline these cases, and now it is very rare that we get a trial that is that old. We do very well at quickly clearing cases.”
A glimpse into the future
Looking forward, McIntosh said there are some community goals the local criminal justice system has set, in order to continue improving public safety. He said training is always a big one, where Mundale himself helps lead cross agency training between the OPD and the county attorney’s office. Another program McIntosh said is in the discussion to bring back truancy court in Steele County, which was put on hiatus when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“It may be common sense, but data will tell you that when a kid is not in school during the day, they have a higher risk of getting into delinquent behavior or chemical use,” McIntosh said. “So that is part of our goal in the coming years — to get that back up and running as a partnership with the school districts, law enforcement, human services, my office and court administration.”
Mundale said the OPD is committed to continuing all partnerships within the community to keep the numbers low where they need to be (crime rate) and high where desired (clearance rate).
“This success is a partnership we have with our citizens, our criminal justice partners and the resources and programs that are available in the community,” he said. “We must maintain a strong and healthy workforce, maintain community trust, build new relationships and be visible in the community.”