Schools across the country, and right in our own backyard, continue to face their toughest shortages in recent memory.
Assistant Superintendent Michelle Krell said there has always been an ebb and flow in substitute teachers, paraprofessionals and education assistants, but nothing quite compares to the shortages seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When you think about a school system and how many people are employed, there’s the potential for lots of positions to be filled,” Krell said. “We don’t have a deep pool of subs, but we are doing what we can to try and recruit them.”
Last year, the district faced one of its most challenging years with staffing. At one point, 120 staff members were out sick at the same time, leading administrative staff, principals and the superintendent helping cover classes.
Last week, a handful of community members, professionals and retirees attended substitute teacher and paraprofessional trainings, to try to fill what Krell said is the need on any given day for at least 11 substitutes in various areas throughout the district.
Matt Thurnau, who retired from Federated Insurance last year and was an active member with the Owatonna Fire Department, is adding a new line on his resume by acting as a substitute teacher for the Owatonna School District.
“After I retired I knew that I still wanted to be employed part-time,” Thurnau said. “I maintained a list of things I thought I would enjoy in retirement, and this was one of them.”
He was able to sub a few times last year, and felt the training last week would offer some insight and add skills to his arsenal to be a better substitute.
“I think the biggest takeaway was doing the interactive training,” he said. “They have some aids and ice breakers for when you first go into a classroom to get kids comfortable with you and get them communicating. Teaching is about relationships, and I think that’s one of the reasons why I gravitated toward substitute teaching.”
Owatonna Police Sergeant Matt Oeltjenbruns was also present at the training. He said he was interested in being a sub because he was previously a school resource officer and felt helping out at the district a few times a month would be rewarding for him, as well as the students.
“I was in the schools for five years as a school resource officer,” he said. “I got to know the people in the district, and it’s a good work atmosphere.”
The recruiting service the district uses for substitute teachers, paraprofessionals and education assistants is also experiencing shortages, which is why the district decided to take things into their own hands and attempt to recruit more subs within the community, according to Krell.
“COVID hit us hard,” she said. “We had retired teachers subbing and some of them chose not to come back, understandably so because of the unknowns during the pandemic. We’re hoping that now things are getting back to ‘normal’ we’ll be able to attract more.”
Becoming a substitute in the district is relatively easy. A four-year college degree is required for substitute teaching along with a Short-call Substitute License, which in most cases the district will pay for. Once the licensure documents are filled out, the applicant will need to be fingerprinted.
Subbing as a paraprofessional or education assistant requires a high school diploma. Anyone interested in subbing can contact the district office for more information.