...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Rain changing to snow today with blowing snow expected
overnight. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds
gusting 35 to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota
and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
One dead, another injured in Wednesday morning crash
An Owatonna man has died as a result of a head-on crash that occurred Wednesday on Highway 218 in Owatonna Township.
Terry Jon Pelovsky, 59, was pronounced dead after being transported to the Owatonna Hospital, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Becky Linn Schwering, 58, of Claremont, was also treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
According to the State Patrol, shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday Pelovsky was traveling south on Highway 218 when his vehicle collided with Schwering's, who was traveling north at the time of the crash. Both parties were where the only occupants of their respective vehicles at the time of the crash, both were wearing seatbelts and airbags were deployed in both vehicles.
The road conditions were described as snowy/icy at the time of the crash, according to the report.
The Owatonna Police Department, Owatonna Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.