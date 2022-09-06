An Owatonna man is facing felony charges after he was allegedly involved in a group attack that took place last month at Walmart.
Emmit Clifton Culver III, 18, was charged Aug. 26 in Steele County District Court with two felony counts of third-degree assault, one gross misdemeanor for third-degree riot and one misdemeanor for fifth-degree assault. The charges stem from an incident that took place shortly before 10 p.m. on Aug. 25.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police responded to Walmart for a report of an assault. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed a group of people in the parking lot surrounding a male who was bleeding heavily from the left side of his face and Mayo Ambulance was dispatched, according to the report.
The male, identified as the first victim, reportedly appeared dazed, had bruising on his face, a large puncture wound on his upper lip and a large laceration coming from the mouth area circling to the back of his head. He told police he heard someone running up from behind him and he then fell to the floor, stating he was kicked in his head and elbow several times, according to the complaint. The first victim said he allegedly “went unconscious for a little bit” and didn’t remember who punched him, but believed they “recognized him from high school and they didn’t like him.”
Officers spoke with another male, identified as the second victim, who reportedly had a large cut on his right knee cap, red marks on the right side of his neck and red marks on his right knuckles. He told police four males were following him and the first victim before they jumped the first victim, according to court records. The second victim said he tried to stop them when they allegedly started throwing punches at him, too. The second victim said at one point all four males were attacking the first victim, according to the complaint.
A witness reportedly told police five people were involved in the incident, including a man she identified as Culver. The witness said she allegedly saw Culver kick the first victim in the head before all five males “drove away very fast.”
Culver was later arrested without incident, but has since been released from the Steele County Detention Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.
No other charges have been filed in relation to this incident at this time.
