Many Minnesota high schools saw lower graduation rates over the last year, according to the latest data released by the Minnesota Department of Education, but not locally.
The average rate of graduation for the class of 2021 dropped by half a percent compared to previous years when dealing with the unforeseen circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said in a statement the dip “reinforces how challenging the pandemic has been on our students.” She added, “We remain committed to ensuring every single Minnesota student graduates from high school, whether that is in four years, five years, six years or more.”
The Owatonna High School, on the other hand, saw a nearly 3% graduation rate increase in 2021 compared to the last three years, which is also about 8% higher than the national average for last year.
OHS Principal Kory Kath attributes beating the odds that were seemingly stacked against most students during the pandemic to the dedication of all district staff.
“The staff connect really well with students and engage with students in learning,” Kath said. “If there’s concerns we meet the student where they’re at and focus on what support teachers can offer until their needs are met.”
The on-time graduation rate across Minnesota was about 83% for the class of 2021. The statewide seven-year graduation rate, which reflects the percentage of the class of 2018 who have now earned a diploma, is 89%.
The statewide decline is attributed to a 0.3% increase in the dropout rate and 0.2% increase in the unknown rate. It marks a reversal from prior positive trends in the graduation rate. Over the last several years, Minnesota’s four-year graduation rate rose from 82.5% for the class of 2016 to 83.8% for the class of 2020, and dropout rates have decreased in recent years.
For Owatonna, 324 of the approximately 350 students graduated last year, putting the district’s percentage at 92.8%. Graduation rates also went up slightly between 2019 and 2020 as well.
Kath said during the COVID-19 pandemic, district staff were forced to shift how they looked at teaching their courses and maintaining the availability of all courses throughout the pandemic. They introduced a pass-fail feature that would allow students who were struggling extra support and focus on re-engaging students in ways that allowed them access course materials online, as well as receive extra help from teachers and counselors if needed.
“Students knew they had support,” Kath said. “Teachers were more focused on the primary drivers of the content in their classes to ensure students were able to focus on the critical materials, and teachers could weed out things that weren’t as critical.”
With many schools’ rates slightly decreasing over the last two years, Kath reports he is “overjoyed” to have those numbers for the local high school.
“It’s a great number, and we always shoot for 100% which is hard to get, but the success of our students is always what our teachers, counselors and administrators are looking for,” Kath said.
Students who take more than four years to graduate can continue their studies at the Alternative Learning Center or in the Adult Education program.
The Minnesota Department of Education tracks classes of students for three years beyond when most graduate to include members of the class who later earned a diploma.