Bridging the gap between students with disabilities and those without has been a priority for educators for many years.
Next year, students at the Owatonna Middle School will have the opportunity to participate in the new Unified Physical Education (PE) class which will bring together all students of varying abilities and backgrounds to come together on equal terms to learn fitness, sports, leadership and other activities.
OMS Physical Education and Health Teacher Amanda Flohrs said other than special “unified” days, students with disabilities don’t always get the opportunity to be included in gym class activities with their peers without disabilities, and the model of the new class is to change that.
“The whole point of the class is to bridge that gap between students and finding a way to make sure everyone is included and welcome in class,” she said. “Students without disabilities will be able to learn more about empathy, leadership and inclusion which helps in many areas of their life.”
Unified Physical Education is a state run program through the Special Olympics of Minnesota, yet not many school districts have adopted the model. Special Education Teacher Darlene Runner hopes that more schools and more districts will include the class in their curriculum because it has benefits for all students.
“In a general PE class of 30 students, I might have two or three of mine in there with disabilities,” Runner said. “The activities happening might lead to my students not participating a lot because there’s few opportunities for adaptations so they can be more included, but with the Unified PE class, that will change.”
Flohrs and Runner both agree that the want is to have everyone in the school feel included no matter their abilities. This class will offer a smaller class size and all activities will have modifications and adaptations to allow participation of students with all abilities.
Currently, the school has dedicated days to a "unified" class, but having an entire class dedicated to integrating all students every day is more than the teachers could have hoped for.
“We were so excited when we heard that it was being accepted into the curriculum,” Flohrs said. “We’ve been trying to get it in as an elective for a couple of years.”
Flohrs said an eye-opening experience for her was while she was teaching an elective water works class, and some of the special education students joined.
“It was interesting to see all of the kids with disabilities being successful and interacting with the students without disabilities,” she said. “Normally they kind of stick together off to the side, and it was so great to see how close they got and how much fun they all had together. I’m really excited to be able to see this all of the time.”
Runner said she along with some of the other teachers started a new group this year called “Best Buddies” after school. The group matches students without disabilities with students with disabilities to participate in activities together.
“We get together once a month,” Runner said. “It’s been really rewarding for my students to come out of their shell a little bit and be able to do inclusive activities with their peers and it really helps teach the students without disabilities patience and empathy and definitely helps build on their leadership skills.”
Both educators hope many students will take an interest in the class and see the benefits. Flohrs said she has put out some feelers with students and both she and Runner have seen some students express interest in taking the class next year.
“We see a shift from elementary school to the middle school that the integration is a little more challenging for students with and without disabilities,” Runner said. “In middle school, students are moving through classes and it seems like the gap in learning becomes wider and it's harder to be integrated. So we feel like any opportunity to integrate the students and have them join with their peers and truly feel like they’re a part of the class and do all the activities is so special and needed for them.”
They hope through this class they will be able to change the culture of the school and how people view students with all abilities.