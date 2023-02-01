Bridging the gap between students with disabilities and those without has been a priority for educators for many years.

Unified PE

Next year, seventh and eighth grade students at the Owatonna Middle School will have the opportunity to elect a Unified PE class that will bring together students of all abilities. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)


Unified PE

DAPE students joined the Water Works class last year for a Unified PE day at the Owatonna Middle School. Teachers stress the importance of integrating students of all abilities to learn empathy and leadership skills.  (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments