Eight middle school students from Owatonna were recognized for their dedication in solving some real world problems using STEM skills in an effort to create an enticing enrichment or exhibit design solution for the three Malayan Tapirs that currently reside in the Minnesota Zoo.

OMS Students

Kayla Pastika, Annabelle Kubista, Annika Wilke, Maya Schiltz, Marlowe Rhodes, Georgia Schulz, Naysa Jacobson and Ava Brekke traveled to the Minnesota Zoo last week to present their enrichment and exhibit design projects for the ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge. Pastika, Kubista, Wilke and Schiltz were winners of the Wolfpack Award. (Photos courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)


ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge

Three groups of OMS students presented their projects for the Minnesota Zoo’s ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge last week. One group earned a Wolfpack Award for showing excellent teamwork.

