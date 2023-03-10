Eight middle school students from Owatonna were recognized for their dedication in solving some real world problems using STEM skills in an effort to create an enticing enrichment or exhibit design solution for the three Malayan Tapirs that currently reside in the Minnesota Zoo.
More than 1,600 projects were created by students across the state for the ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge. Of those, only 100 were chosen to present their designs at the zoo, according to a press release.
The challenge encourages students to come up with creative solutions for real zoo-based problems by applying their creativity, math, science and engineering skills, as well as putting that knowledge to the test. The program, presented by Flint Hills Resources, challenges elementary, middle and high school students year after year to develop solutions for a resident animal that either needs updates to their enclosure or creative ideas to keep them entertained and active.
Ray Heinz, a science teacher at OMS, has his students in the Animal Behavior class participate in this challenge each year. He said it’s a great opportunity for them to put their skills and creativity to the test while also being able to potentially solve real issues the zookeepers face with the animals they take care of. And by all accounts, his students appear to enjoy it.
“The students work on their projects for about a month,” he said. “They work in small groups together and decide whether they want to do an enrichment for the animal or design an upgrade to the enclosure.”
The fact that all eight students were invited to present their projects at the zoo was an award in and of itself, but four students receive a Wolfpack Award for their exceptional teamwork on the project.
Two groups opted to design an enrichment for the tapirs. Heinz said one group designed a bungee cord basket for food that would mimic plucking food off a tree in the wild.
The second group recreated feeders that looked similar to food the tapirs already eat that would act as a dispenser. The animal would have to manipulate and move it around to get at the food to help to engage their minds, which is important for the animal, Heinz said.
The third group, and the one that took home the Wolfpack Award, designed a cave-like area for the tapirs in their enclosure.
“One of the things the zookeepers identified as a need for the enclosure was a private space for the tapirs,” Heinz said. “The students came up with a cave design with two-way glass so guests could still see them in their enclosure, but they would feel they had that privacy away from guests and feel safe.”
He said they also worked on designing a filtration system for the pool area in the enclosure so the zookeepers wouldn’t have to drain and change the water daily. They also included more native trees and plants that are native to where tapirs live in the wild.
“The students really show off their critical thinking skills and creativity with these projects,” Heinz said. “I think what is also really cool about this challenge is that the zoo staff really takes into consideration all of the ideas that are presented by the students to solve the real obstacles they’re facing.”
Judges rated students’ research efforts, project innovation and overall plan to implement the device. The top three projects were awarded at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Students were also awarded prizes for categories such as conservation, innovation and teamwork, according to the design challenge website.
“The kids did a really great job presenting and talking about their projects to the judges, zookeepers and other guests,” Heinz said. “A lot of the parents were there too and I think it was special for them to see their kids talking through the project and in this different element.”
While the judges deliberated, Heinz and the students were able to see the other projects created by other students and they were able to explore the zoo, see the tapirs and as a special treat also saw the dolphins that have temporarily returned to the Minnesota Zoo.
“It was a lot of fun and after we looked around the zoo, the students received their awards,” Heinz said. “We’re all very proud of them.”