When most people think of scuba diving they picture tropical waters, coral reefs or majestic locations. What some don't realize is Owatonna has its very own scuba diving club that has been around for six decades. 

The Water Works class at the Owatonna Middle School learned how to scuba dive Thursday.  Amanda Flohrs, gym teacher, hopes to make the activity an annual one with a continued partnership with the Owatonna Scuba Diving Club. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Middle School students got their first experience scuba diving Thursday. (Emily Kahke/southernminn.com)
An instructor from the Owatonna Scuba Diving Club assists an Owatonna Middle School student with his gear. Students had a scuba classroom presentation earlier this month and were able to put their knowledge to the test in the water Thursday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Seventh and eighth grade students at the Owatonna Middle School took turns scuba diving, snorkeling and playing water games Thursday during their Water Works class. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

