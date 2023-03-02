An instructor from the Owatonna Scuba Diving Club assists an Owatonna Middle School student with his gear. Students had a scuba classroom presentation earlier this month and were able to put their knowledge to the test in the water Thursday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The Water Works class at the Owatonna Middle School learned how to scuba dive Thursday. Amanda Flohrs, gym teacher, hopes to make the activity an annual one with a continued partnership with the Owatonna Scuba Diving Club. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
When most people think of scuba diving they picture tropical waters, coral reefs or majestic locations. What some don't realize is Owatonna has its very own scuba diving club that has been around for six decades.
Thursday afternoon, students in the Water Works class at the Owatonna Middle School got the chance to get their feet wet — literally — and had their first scuba diving experience right in their own pool.
Physical education and health teacher Amanda Flohrs said her students have done classroom work learning about scuba diving earlier this month and in previous years, but this is the first time they were able to put on the gear and get in the water for the class.
"I'd like to make this a yearly event with the students," she said. "I think it's great exposure for them and also for the dive club because I don't think a lot of people realize we have one."
Many of the students were excited for the opportunity and Flohrs herself was eager to try diving for the first time.
"It's such a unique experience and it's fun," she said. "I think if we were able to do this multiple times for the kids that would be so exciting."
Don Matejcek was one of the founding members of the Owatonna Dive Club back in 1963. He, along with his grandsons and other members were assisting the seventh and eighth grade students in getting their gear on and getting into the water.
"It's a fun hobby and the club is very active," he said.
During the summer months, the club members will take trips up to the North Shore to dive in Lake Superior as well as traveling to Lake Michigan and several other Midwestern spots, according to Matejcek.
"There's shipwrecks and a lot of cool things to see around here in the lakes," he said. "You definitely need a dry suit to stay warm though because the water can be very cold."
Matejcek and Flohrs each said they hope the students enjoyed the experience and will continue with the hobby and perhaps sign up for the course to get certified through the club.
Matejcek said 13 is the minimum age to be certified and the club offers courses yearround.