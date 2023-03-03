February is known for many things such as Black History Month, American Heart Month and even Adopt a Rescued Rabbit month.
Random Act of Kindness Day is also celebrated every February on the 17th. The Student Council at the Owatonna Middle School decided to take that day and do something special with it throughout the entire month.
Co-Advisor Abby Olson said the special events leadership group within the council thought instead of simply selling candy, they would continue the positive culture at the school by doing something a bit more memorable involving little rubber ducks.
“Students were able to buy them with money or Husky Bucks earned and send them to a friend with a sweet and simple message on a little form,” she said. “The goal from this leadership team was to find a way to make everyone feel that they matter and have someone that thinks they are amazing.”
Olson said many of the teachers and staff were eager to jump on board to buy the kindness grams to lift up others and spread kindness and positivity all month long. Olson said every student in the middle school received one of the grams.
“It took a ton of background work from Mrs. Olson and I. This was a huge success and we would totally do this again,” said Shannon Prostrollo, OMS Student Council Advisor. “Students are carrying around their ducks as a source of pride that someone cared enough for them to send them a gram. That’s an OMS community I’m proud to be a part of.”
Members of the Student Council agreed it was apparent how excited their fellow students were when students received their ducks and Kindness Grams.
“People were so happy when they received ducks,” Shelby Ross, student council member said. “You could just see their faces light up when their name was called for a duck. My favorite part was seeing the message on the kindness gram and receiving my duck.”
Mariah Fox, another member of the OMS Student Council, said she thought it was great to see all of the different reasons people were sending and receiving the ducks.
“Some people got some from teachers for being good in class, some people got them from people they don’t normally talk to and some people had fun just sending them to their close friends,” she said.
May of the students agree their favorite part of the month-long activity was packing the bags of ducks and delivering them to their classmates and fellow students. Ava Cox said she was appreciative of all the hard work from her fellow council members, but also the advisors. Together they were able to make positive changes for all students.
“Not only were kids excited to get them if they were anticipating it, but my favorite was when a kid got one who was not expecting it,” she said. “Their faces lit up and they were surprised to see the kindness someone shared towards them.”
Overall, Prostrollo and Olson believe this would be a great tradition to continue with students at the middle school because it’s a unique way to support their peers, even those who aren’t always recognized by spreading the magic in kindness.
“They realize how important it is, thought the giving of these Grams to make everyone feel as though someone cares about them and they matter in our school community,” they said.