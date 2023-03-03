February is known for many things such as Black History Month, American Heart Month and even Adopt a Rescued Rabbit month.

Sixth graders at the Owatonna Middle School receive their ducks and Kindness Grams. The OMS Student Council wanted to spread kindness throughout the month of February and ensured every student received a gram. (Photo courtesy of Abby Olson)


Here is an example of the Kindness Grams the OMS Student Council organized for their February Special Event. Each student received at least one kindness gram from their teachers or fellow students. (Photo courtesy of Abby Olson)
To continue the positive culture seen throughout the Owatonna Middle School, the student council came up with the idea to sell little rubber ducks along with kind messages they called Kindness Grams. The council hopes to make this an annual event. (Photo courtesy of Abby Olson)
Student Council members at the Owatonna Middle School fill bags to deliver kindness grams to different classrooms in the school. This year, the council decided to sell ducks along with positive messages to spread kindness throughout the month of February. (Photo courtesy of Abby Olson)

