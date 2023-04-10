Just about seven years ago, Nick Olson was navigating a tough time in his life when his counselor mentioned something about the organization Big Brothers Big Sister of Southern Minnesota (BBBS). He found himself intrigued by the idea.
Reflecting on his own childhood, he wondered what might have happened if he’d had a mentor who could have pushed him to be a better person, help him navigate the twists and turns of adolescence and early adulthood, and what benefit that may have brought him.
Olson decided the least he could do was apply to be a Big and let the process take its course. Soon after he was matched with this Little, Charles, and Olson said volunteering to be a Big is one of the best decisions he’s ever made.
“When we first matched just about seven years ago to the day, it was interesting,” Olson said. “Charles was a young kid, about 12, and he was really shy and didn’t have a lot of parental or adult guidance. He had a lot of siblings and didn’t really have someone to guide him.”
Because Charles hardly spoke, was nervous to order his own food when they went to a restaurant and was quite afraid of strangers, Olson was wondering at first if he would be able to make a positive impact on his Little. He said it took nearly a year before Charles really began to open up and come out of his shell, and now, Olson jokes, it’s hard to keep Charles quiet.
The pair were able to bond over their mutual love for chicken wings, sports and a good sense of humor.
Michelle Redman, executive director of BBBS of Southern Minnesota, said the bond Olson shares with Charles is “something special.”
“The pandemic was hard on all of us, but it was especially hard on Charles because he faces some extra barriers with his health,” Redman said. “While they were distant learning, Charles was having a very hard time and Nick would meet him three times a week at the Owatonna Library to work on school work. Nick really devoted so much time to him and their bond is so strong. That’s a big reason why he was chosen for Big Brother of the Year.”
Olson lives in Albert Lea, but works in Owatonna, and Charles attended school in Medford before opting to pursue his GED this year. Redman and Olson said the distance was never a hindrance.
"It's amazing to see how much Charles has grown over the years with Nick," Redman said. "Charles spoke at an event recently and he got on stage in front of a big crowd and spoke so well and he had the crowd laughing - it was just amazing. Just a few years ago he could hardly talk to one stranger let a lone a room full of them."
Over the last seven years, Olson’s relationship with Charles and his family has become so close that Charles asked Olson to be his godfather when he was baptized.
“I almost didn’t want to accept the Big Brother of the Year award,” Olson said. “I didn’t start doing this for the accolades. I simply wanted to have a positive impact on someone’s life. I struggled as a kid with six siblings and divorced parents in poverty and I know how just one positive relationship can change so many things. If you can help a young kid with moving forward it’s just wonderful and a feeling you can’t really describe.”
Though their match through BBBS will end this year, Olson said there is “absolutely no doubt” in his mind that their relationship will continue for years to come and he is excited to see where life takes his Little.
"Since being matched with Nick, my life has changed for the better. It is one of the best things that has happened to me,” Charles said of his experience.