Teachers at the Owatonna High School were able to take a tour of the new campus Tuesday morning as they prepare for the beginning of their last year teaching in the existing building.
All of the teachers were invited to begin their tour by signing the concrete wall in the entryway of the building. FACS teacher Erica Wilson said signing the wall was a fun way for her and her colleagues to make their first mark on the legacy that will be the new school.
"Taking this tour energizes me and excites me for what's to come for myself and my students," Wilson said.
Michaela Raney, heath and physical education teacher, echoed Wilson's statement, adding that being able to teach and learn in the new building after coming off of the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the struggles that went along with it is more than welcome.
"I think its perfect timing to give the kids and staff a place to be excited about," Raney said. "We're excited to be here and for me, my desire to teach, and I think the kids desire to learn, is reenergized. Our students deserve this."
OHS Principal Kory Kath said having all of the teachers take a tour of the building is ramping up the excitement for the project to be completed and begin teaching inside with all of the new bells and whistles that come with a new, state-of-the-art school.
"I was at the site taking a look last week and already so much has changed," he said. "I think as everything is starting to take shape, it's easier for us to really envision what it's going to be like here, and that increases the excitement and anticipation."
The three-story, 317,000 square-foot building will be able to house about 1,600 students. There will be state-of-the-art industrial arts labs and shop spaces. The classrooms are divided into "pods" and the teachers will have their respective office spaces. Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson said it will be ran like a well-oiled machine, and he anticipates both students and staff will be impressed with the end result.
There will also be an 825-seat auditorium, gym and auxiliary gym, and a spacious commons and cafeteria area in the center of the building. The project also includes a five-station field house in addition to a walking track, a football stadium that will seat 3,451 people as well as ample fields and courts for tennis, lacrosse, softball and baseball.
As for the current high school, earlier this year the school board and district opted to enter into a redevelopment agreement with Paul Warshauer of Grande Venues/FOHS (Former Owatonna High School) LLC to seek out viable options to redevelop the areas of the building which will not be used by the district following the move to the new campus.
The agreement allowed Warshauer six months to bring forth a plan for the board and district, as well as the task force to consider before moving forward. Earlier in August, a preliminary three-month update was submitted to the district for review. A more detailed story about plans for the building will be in an upcoming edition of the People's Press.