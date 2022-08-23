Teachers at the Owatonna High School were able to take a tour of the new campus Tuesday morning as they prepare for the beginning of their last year teaching in the existing building. 

New Owatonna High School

Woodworking and Construction Technology Teacher, as well as Owatonna alum Mitch Dinse signs the wall in the entryway of the new high school during an exclusive faculty tour of the campus. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
New Owatonna High School

Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson facilitates the tour for the high school teachers to get a feel for where their classrooms will be, and see the progress being made on the campus. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
New Owatonna High School

Construction continues to move forward with the new Owatonna High School. The campus should be ready to welcome students next year. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

