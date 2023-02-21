He’s big, he’s green and this weekend he’s inviting the community along with his fairytale friends to opening night Friday at the Owatonna High School.
In 2001, Shrek — the ogre with a heart of gold — became a household name with the animated film. Now, his story with a music twist will be coming to the OHS for the theater department’s winter production.
The play is based off the animated film along with elements from the two sequels. It follows the story of Shrek, living contently alone in his swamp when unexpectedly his solitude is interrupted when a hoard of shunned fairytale creatures show up after being banished from the Kingdom of Duloc by the evil Lord Farquaad.
On a mission to get his swamp back, Shrek meets an unlikely friend, Donkey, and together they go on a quest to rescue the Princess Fiona who is trapped in a castle and deliver her back to Lord Farquaad in hopes he will be able to get the creatures off his land continuing living in his swamp in peace.
Director Erik Eitrheim said the kids have been working hard for weeks perfecting their lines, musical numbers and dance steps, and he believes the audience will be blown away by more than just the orge’s infamous flatulence.
“It’s really a fun show,” he said. “The kids have been wanting to do this show for a few years and it’s a big show with a big cast, but they were definitely up for the challenge.”
This week the cast and crew have been putting the finishing touches on their characters, the sets and working out the few kinks that remain with such a large production.
Alec Harris, who plays Shrek, said getting into character wasn’t too difficult for him because he enjoyed the movie. He was really happy, however, to show off not only his acting talents, but musical talent as well.
“I think he’s just a goofy guy who means well and has this hard exterior,” he said. “I can relate a little bit in that I like to make jokes.”
While dress rehearsals are in full swing, Harris has been patiently awaiting the arrival of a special prosthetic for his costume to arrive custom-made from Florida.
“We did a little preview for some of the elementary school kids and I wore a knit hat with the ears,” he said. “But the ears that I will be wearing for the actual show will be different and more realistic looking, and I’m really excited for that.”
The main cast sang some of their favorite musical numbers for elementary students earlier this week, and many said the younger kids were cheering and couldn’t wait to see the full production.
Makenna Hovey, who plays Gingy, she said her favorite number in the whole play is “Freak Flag.”
“I think a lot of us have moments where we feel different or out of place,” she said. “The song is fun, but it also has a good message that everyone should celebrate what makes them unique and different instead of hiding from it.”
Opening night is 7 p.m. Friday, with additionally night performances on Saturday and next weekend. There will be a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/69539.