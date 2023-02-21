He’s big, he’s green and this weekend he’s inviting the community along with his fairytale friends to opening night Friday at the Owatonna High School.

Shrek the Musical

Ava Eitrheim applies her makeup for dress rehearsal of Shrek the Musical. Eitrheim plays Princess Fiona in the performance put on by the Owatonna High School, set to open this weekend. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Noble)


Shrek the Musical

Reuel Borkenhagen plays the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad. Though Borkenhagen isn’t very short in real life, he spend his time playing the character on his knees for the full height effect. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Shrek the Musical

Alec Harris plays the well-meaning but abrasive ogre Shrek in the upcoming musical. Harris said he enjoyed the original animated film and was excited to land the part of Shrek. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Shrek the Musical

Director Erik Eitrheim gathers with the cast of Shrek the Musical during rehearsal to offer advice on a certain scene. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Shrek the Musical

Makenna Hovey sings her heart out as Gingy in the winter production of Shrek the Musical. Though she enjoys many of the musical numbers, she said “Freak Flag” is her favorite. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments