...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Please do not let your guard down, as northwest winds are still
expected to increase across the area this morning along with
dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45
mph, and near 50 mph at times will cause significant blowing and
drifting snow and make some roads impassible through the overnight
hours. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded
with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please
avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions and dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions now
through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Each year, students at the Owatonna High School have the opportunity to compete for scholarships and bragging rights by taking the American Mathematics Competition exam, or AMC 12, with hopes of scoring high enough to qualify to move on to participate in the American Invitational Mathematics Examination.
OHS Senior Henry Bon was one such student. He received a very high score on the AMC 12, and has been invited to move on to the next level in the competition. No one from Owatonna has qualified for this second stage since 2011, according to OHS Math Teacher Steve Benson.
"Less than 5% of students get invited to the national competition, which is like the second phase," Benson said. "If students succeed in the second phase, there's a third level, and if you make it there, you're like the elite of the elite, and that's what Henry is aiming for."
The AMC 12 is a 25-question exam in a multiple choice format. However, Benson said the provided answers don't offer a lot of help. Each question is designed to challenge not only math ability, but critical thinking and problem solving skills.
"It's not like a formula you have to solve, and you can't necessarily study in a book to prepare for it," Benson said. "Even the point system gives students credit for leaving a question blank and admitting they don't know."
Bon said taking the first text was incredibly difficult, but he is looking forward to moving on to taking the next exam.
"I didn't study specifically for this test, but have applied what I've learned about math over the years," he said. "I'm very curious to see what the next test will be like. I will have three hours to answer 15 questions."
Bon's mother, Katie Bon, said her son has always had an affinity for math and has excelled since the seventh grade.
"Henry always had a love of numbers and patterns," she said. "He has competed in math league since seventh grade, and has enjoyed both the team and individual competitions immensely. Receiving word that Henry did exceptionally well on the AMC was really cool. We're excited for him to compete at the next level."
Benson said he believes Bon has a good chance of doing very well on the next exam.
"He wants to get to the top and likes the challenge of it," Benson said. "He's inquisitive by nature and likes to dig into things and find creative ways to solve problems which is exactly what the tests require."
Benson said the average score on the American Invitational Mathematics Examination is five out of 15. While it may appear the test seems designed to make its challengers fail, truly it is designed to uncover the best of the best.
"The writers of the test are creative in their own right," Benson said. "I believe the goal of the exams are to find kids who excel not just in high school math, but critical thinking. I think that's why Henry did so well on the first test. He will dig in and investigate. His way of approaching problem solving is in line with the way the questions are written."
Bon now has the opportunity to apply for a scholarship through the 761 Foundation, and if he performs well on the next exam, there are national scholarships available he could qualify for as well.