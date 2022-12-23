Each year, students at the Owatonna High School have the opportunity to compete for scholarships and bragging rights by taking the American Mathematics Competition exam, or AMC 12, with hopes of scoring high enough to qualify to move on to participate in the American Invitational Mathematics Examination.

Henry Bon

Owatonna Senior Henry Bon received an exceptionally high score on a difficult math examination which qualified him to compete on the national level. (Photo courtesy of Katie Bon)


Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments