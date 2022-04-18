Ever since he was young, Owatonna High School senior Dylan Meiners aspired to be a pilot. After securing a congressional nomination, Meiners is on his way to attend the United States Air Force Academy majoring in astronautical engineering.
“I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a pilot, and the Air Force Academy will allow me to do that while also serving my country,” Meiners said. “I’ve always been interested in aviation and space, and was officially appointed in late March.”
The appointment process to the academy involved the candidates being interviewed by a panel of people while the student is seeking a congressional nomination. Following the interview, that candidate is then considered to be appointed to the academy.
Some of the qualifications candidates must possess include being of high moral standing and producing references in leadership, academic excellence and meeting both the physical and medical standards for the academy.
Meiners certainly meets those qualifications as he is involved in many leadership roles in the school. Currently, he serves as the vice president of student council and treasurer for National Honor Society, as well as being voted as Homecoming King this year. He was also among several OHS DECA students to qualify for the state competition.
Tennis and cross country are two sports Meiners has enjoyed competing in for several years throughout his academic career. Meiners also frequently volunteers at Trinity Lutheran Church.
He put his programming skills to the test with Owatonna’s Robotics team, the Rebel Alliance, which ultimately placed fifth in the state competition this year.
“Programming is one of my favorite things to do,” Meiners said. “I was impressed with our team and very proud of them.”
Meiners said he is also working on his final merit badges to become an Eagle Scout. As part of his Eagle Project, Meiners has been working on a prototype to start building new benches for the Village of Yesteryear along with his troop.
“Maryanne reached out to the troop to see if we had interest in taking on the project,” Meiners said. “I hope to have it done by the end of the school year.”
Meiners said if he doesn’t meet the qualifications to become a pilot as he hopes, he would enjoy serving in another sector of the Air Force or Space Force.
“My first hope is to be a pilot, “Meiners said. “Everyone who graduates is a second officer in the Air Force, but to go to undergraduate pilot training you have to pass a medical review before graduation. So the goal is for me to attend the pilot training.”
Meiners said he briefly considered training as a non-military pilot, but knew he wanted to serve in the military.
“If I don't get to be a pilot, I still want to serve my country — even if I don’t get to fly a plane,” Meiners said.
With a clear passion for engineering, Meiners said if his piloting dreams don’t come to fruition, he plans to pursue a military career in astronomical or aeronautical engineering.