Few students involve themselves wholeheartedly in school organizations, sports and the community. For one senior at the Owatonna High School, however, she has broken the mold and garnered notice by making waves in her academics, community and fight for equity.
During Monday’s School Board meeting, student representative on the board Daniela Ortiz was the subject of Superintendent Jeff Elstad’s mission moment, where he highlights students and staff on their achievements and dedication to the district.
With her impending graduation and subsequent departure from the School Board, each member took a moment to reflect on the contributions Ortiz made.
“You have been a gift to this board and this district and this community,” said board member Jolayne Mohs. “You are going to do marvelous things.”
Vice Chair Lori Weisenburger praised Ortiz on her willingness to educate not only her fellow students, but the school board and district staff, too, on the student perspective of student issues.
All board members were in agreement that Ortiz set the bar high for all upcoming student representatives.
Executive Director of the Minnesota School Board Association Kirk Schneidawind was also present to award Ortiz with the Robert E. Meeks MSBA Student School Board Member Scholarship. Ortiz is one of two students in the state to receive the $3,000 scholarship. She is also the first OHS student to receive the scholarship.
“School boards are there to help students. It is why they run for office and put time and effort into being on the board,” Schneidawind said. “Owatonna should feel very proud to have Daniela working with them.”
Nikki Gieseke, who sits on the Owatonna School Board as well as the State School Board, said with nearly 40 applicants for the scholarship, it was a tough decision — but all members on the State Board agreed that the Owatonna student’s name quickly rose to the top.
After being presented with the scholarship, a speechless Ortiz couldn’t help but smile. She said a few words of thanks to the School Board and to the community of Owatonna for being supportive of not only her, but all students.
“It is truly an honor to have received this scholarship. I was honestly so surprised when they presented the big check to me,” Ortiz said. “I was told by Nikki that they had been keeping this a surprise for a while, and it was such a surprise that night. I almost started to tear up.”
Gieseke said her commitment to school activities and organizations, specifically her contributions to equity plans for the district and her immersion in Mixed Roots and other diversity groups within the school, easily showed her dedication to working for and with all students.
School and community work
Aside from serving as the student representative, Ortiz is involved in several activities at OHS. Throughout her high school career she acted as president of the National Honor Society, an officer in Students Helping Others Choose (SHOC), she was a commissioner for Link Crew and is a member of the Student Council.
Ortiz is also a mentor to a fellow student through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, as well as being a member of multiple diversity and inclusion groups.
She is a volleyball player and a member of DECA, orchestra, Toys for Tots, and has participated in the planning of the Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk. Ortiz also volunteers for Community Pathways of Steele County and the Owatonna Community Task Force on Facilities.
“I’m someone who has always been involved in community organizations, school clubs and sports,” Ortiz said. “I’m definitely grateful to be a part of these many organizations and to make an impact.”
With an impressive resume, Elstad and the School Board agreed that they believe Ortiz is destined for great things.
“Daniela is truly a servant leader and knows what it means to serve her community in a thoughtful and considerate way,” Elstad said. “She has reached a level of maturity far beyond her years, and she added great value to the School Board and to me personally and professionally.”
Ortiz said she’s extremely grateful to have been chosen for the student representative and feels honored to be a part of the difficult conversations that have taken part during the public forum portion of the last several board meetings. Members of the community and beyond have attended meetings of late to voice their opinions on numerous topics, sometimes heatedly.
After graduation, Ortiz plans to attend the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities. Ortiz said she initially was leaning toward the medical field while also considering the field of computer science, but has said with the help of this scholarship, she is excited to pursue an educational career.