Last school year, the Owatonna High School introduced a modified schedule to include Compass Days twice a month to allow students more flexibility and have a choice in options for activities or tasks to complete during that time.
This year, Compass Days remain, albeit modified again slightly, and the staff at the school are seeing real and positive changes in students academic performance and club attendance.
During Monday’s School Board meeting, Dean of Students Doug Wanous along with OHS Assistant Principal Hollie Jeska, spoke to the board about what they are seeing with the Compass Days and how that's related to Career Pathways program, college readiness, social emotional learning and more.
“Our Compass program is really where students get the opportunity to learn more about that,” Jeska said. “Students always had an advisement period to guide students on to their path and help them be able to make some more choices. This year is the first year students have been able to divide into one of the career pathways.”
When students are entering into their last years of high school, they have the opportunity to choose and explore one of the pathways in business communications and information technology, engineering, manufacturing and agriculture or health science and human services.
“Our focus is to help all of our students develop positive relationships, be prepared for their careers and give them experiences and the tools they need to succeed,” Wanous said. “Students also have that flex time on Compass days in the morning and the afternoon to get support from teachers, receive assistance on their homework and get involved with student clubs and activities.”
At the high school, students are able to focus on the “3OTs”: on time, on task and on target. Wanous said Compass Days are able to serve students in a multitude of ways across the population.
“It serves as a good intervention for students who might be busy with work or siblings after school or who are heavily involved in extracurricular activities and they have the opportunity to meet with an instructor,” he said. “That extra time after school is great for them to ask questions of their teachers and get help if they’re uncomfortable asking during class but also they’re encouraged to get involved in school clubs.”
This year, a significant increase in students participating in DECA and Key Club have been made apparent. Wanous is an advisor for the WIN Group at the high school. The group is composed of about 20 to 30 students who have been identified as in need in areas of attendance and academics, according to Wanous.
“I follow up with those students daily in their classes,” Wanous said. “We believe being in class is a big part of their academic success.”
In addition to the daily check-ins, Wanous said on Compass days, the group has a 2 p.m. meeting where they have discussions and also receive incentives for having perfect attendance and also connect them with each other so they can have additional support within the group with their peers. He said all of the WIN group students from the first semester successfully passed at least one of their classes and 38% of those students passed three or all of their classes.
“That might not sound like a big number or a big deal, but to us it is,” he said. “It’s a big deal for those who have struggled in the past to take a little more pride and find some more success and realize school isn’t a bad place and they can be successful and ultimately that’s exactly what the WIN group and education at the Owatonna High School is about.”
This year, OHS staff have seen a 41% drop in student course failures as a result of intervention time, connections with teachers, the WIN group and students having the choice in seeking out support during Compass days and the success is expected to continue for years to come.