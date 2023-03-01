Last school year, the Owatonna High School introduced a modified schedule to include Compass Days twice a month to allow students more flexibility and have a choice in options for activities or tasks to complete during that time.

Compass Days

Staff from the Owatonna High School spoke to the School Board Monday about the positive impact Compass Days are having on the students. Principal Kory Kath reported that so far this school year there has been a 41% drop in student course failures as a result of the flex time offered during the designated days. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments