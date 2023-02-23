A Toledo, Ohio, man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a tow truck driver in a Kwik Trip parking lot in northern Owatonna.
Ricky Alen Zimmerman, 55, was charged Tuesday in Steele County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The charges stem from an incident that took place around 4 p.m. on Monday.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to the Kwik Trip on 46th Street NW — near Cabela's — for a report of a tow truck driver who had a gun pulled on him. Police met with a victim, a worker for Dean's Towing, who reportedly said the driver of the Kenworth Semi tractor, later identified as Zimmerman, that was currently facing the tow truck has pointed a handgun at his face.
The victim allegedly said he had responded to the gas station to pick up a semi tractor and trailer that had a broken drive shaft, and he could not turn around with them attached. He said he knocked on Zimmerman's driver's side window to ask if he could temporarily move so he could drive through the open space, according to the report. Zimmerman allegedly "got pissed" and said he didn't want to give up his parking spot. The victim said when he told Zimmerman he was just going to pull through, Zimmerman reportedly cussed at him and pulled a smaller to mid-sized handgun directly at him from inside the semi-truck cab. The victim said he could "serr right down the barrel" and Zimmerman allegedly said if the victim said another word you could "end this right now."
According to court documents, the victim said the gun was pointed at him for approximately five seconds before he backed away and retreated to his vehicle for cover.
Zimmerman has no prior criminal history in the state of Minnesota. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 30.