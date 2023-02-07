An Owatonna woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly hit a man in the face multiple times, later hitting an officer in the face during her arrest.
Nichole Marie Zankou, 39, was charged Feb. 1 in Steele County District Court with two counts of felony domestic assault. She is also facing one misdemeanor charge of obstructing the legal process by interfering with a peace officer. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Jan. 31.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched at 9 p.m. to a report of an assault in progress on Oak Avenue, where the reporting party was saying he was getting punched in the face by Zankou. Dispatch advised there was yelling and commotion in the background.
Officers reportedly located a vehicle illegally parked on the side of the road with two occupants inside, including Zankou as the passenger. The male driver allegedly had blood coming from his nose and running down his face. According to the report, the male said Zankou hit him in the face about 20 times and then proceeded to rip his interlock out of his car.
Zankou allegedly had thick slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes and an odor of alcohol emitting from her breath as she spoke to officers. Police noted she would aggressively yell at the male while speaking with her. Zankou was transported the the hospital per her request, according to the report, and was cleared to be discharged.
When police told Zankou she was under arrest for domestic assault, she reported began yelling profanity and clenched her fists while approaching the officers. Police attempted to place her hands behind her back and assist her to the ground when she hit one officer in the nose, according to court records.
Court documents show Zankou has two previous domestic assault convictions in Steele County, a misdemeanor in 2017 and a gross misdemeanor in 2021.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.
