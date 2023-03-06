It's Women's History Month, and that means it's time to recognize and celebrate Owatonna's remarkable women.
Returning for it's 51st year, the Owatonna Business Women will be honoring five notable, community-nominated women on Saturday, March 18, during the annual Woman of Achievement event. Nominees include Jackie Berg, Erin Vieths, Mary Worke, Nicole Wacek and Rebecca Moore.
In addition, the organization will name Muna Mohamed as this year's Young Careerist as well as Mary Larson as the Lifetime Achievement woman.
The theme for this year's event, held for the first time at SpareTime Entertainment, is "Denim and Diamonds." WOA Co-Chair Lauren Kozelka said the them is all about recognizing every woman in the community — regardless of their career.
"We are currently celebrating 104 years as an organization and 51 years of Woman of Achievement," Kozelka said, noting each year only four to five women are selected out of many nominations from the community to be publicly recognized at the event. "That is nearly 500 women just in our own local community who are nominated for this prestigious award that is not necessarily about who their careers, but who they are and what they have done for the community."
In addition to the awards, OBW will also be giving a total of 15 scholarships at $1,000 a piece to women looking to further their education. Traditionally, the organization has only awarded up to 10 scholarships during the event, but Kozelka said the amount of worthy applicants this year was overwhelming, including career paths that range from medicine to welding.
"We have been looking forward to seeing all walks of life of women that encompasses our community come together for this one night," Kozelka said. "This includes all the different businesses, from small shops to manufacturing sites to financial institutes, that support us supporting women."
In addition to the surplus of great scholarship applications, Kozelka said the support from local businesses and community members in terms of sponsorship is stronger than ever before. Because of the support from the community, OBW will be making a "special announcement" at the WOA event — something the organization says will have a direct impact on women in the community.
"This night is one of the most empowering, uplifting moments you can be a part of every single year," Kozelka said. "I get to walk away knowing what next steps I can take to better myself and better this community, and seeing the way the community will support me to do just that."
Tickets are on sale until Friday, March 10, and Kozelka said they are selling out fast. They can be purchased online at owatonnabusinesswomen.org/event-5067189.
The nominees
Jackie Berg is the national sales manager at Wenger Corporation, where she is responsible for leading a team of 20 sales professionals. She started at Wenger in 1996 as a sales representative and continued in multiple leadership positions.
She is currently the chair of the Medford School Board, which she has served for 10 years. She is also active as a coach for volleyball, a finance board member at her church and was the chair for the Medford All School Reunion.
Erin Vieths is the court operations manager at the Third Judicial District's District Wide Case Processing Teams, managing five district-wide teams that process work for all 11 counties in the Third District. She has been promoted multiple times in the past 11 years working for the Steele County Court Administration.
She is a current member of the MN Paralegal Association and a Steele County Court Administration Union Steward and has been on the criminal justice and children's justice committees in many counties throughout the state. She also volunteers at the Steele County Free Fair.
Mary Worke is a school counselor at Blooming Prairie High School, where she helps students apply academic achievement strategies and plan for life after high school. She is also the liaison for PSEO and concurrent enrollment courses.
In her 32 years at BPHS, she has taught physical education, as been the school counselor, planned Honor Society and graduation ceremonies, and both coached and refereed volleyball games. She is a member of the Minnesota School Counselor Association, American School Counselor Association, Minnesota Education Association and Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association.
She is also active at First Lutheran Church, holding multiple board and committee positions, and volunteers for the BPHS After Prom Committee and American Red Cross blood drives.
Nicole Wacek works in the finance department at Steele Waseca Cooperative Electric, where she is responsible for various accounting processes. Prior to starting at the coop this summer, she worked for 20 years in the banking industry starting as a teller and eventually becoming a bank manager/vice president.
She is currently the president of the Moonlighters Exchange Club in Owatonna, the treasurer on the Lakes and Prairies District Board for Exchange and a board member for the Steele County Humane Society. In the past she was a 4-H club leader, head judge for elections and a Sunday school teacher.
Rebecca Moore is a senior legal counsel at Federated Insurance, where for the past eight years she has handled the company's commercial real estate transactions, creditor rights issues and advising on risk management. She was formerly an attorney in the Ramsey County Attorney's Office and other firms in the Twin Cities and Owatonna.
She is on the leadership team for Federated's Professional Development Conferences for Women and has chaired various community initiatives including Better Together, Alliance for Greater Equity and the Young Life Committee. She is a Big Sister for Big Brothers Big Sisters and a teaching volunteer for Junior Achievement.
She is also a member of the Minnesota Women Lawyers, Steele County Bar Association, Fifth District Bar Association and the Minnesota and Wisconsin State Bar Associations, as well as a board member for Owatonna Business Women.