Earlier this month the Minnesota House passed a bill guaranteeing free meals for all students regardless of if they qualify for the free and reduced lunch program. District staff are hopeful the bill will be passed into law during this legislative session. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Earlier this month, the Minnesota House passed a bill guaranteeing free breakfast and lunch for all Minnesota students, regardless if they meet federal income requirements to qualify for the free and reduced program, in a 70-58 vote. Now, the director of nutrition services for Owatonna Public Schools is patiently waiting to see if the bill will eventually land on the governor’s desk.
“I couldn’t be happier. I think this is a great asset to all Minnesota families and feeding kids is something I love to get to do with my job and being able to do that without the added burden of families having to worry about student lunch balance would be amazing,” said Sarah Brooks.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad also believes this is a great thing for families across Minnesota.
“This takes away the ‘who has and who doesn’t’ immediately,” he said. “Every student is fed, and it takes the financial pressure off of families to make priorities around that.”
The downside, Elstad said, is that a lot of the district’s federal funding is linked to students that qualify for free and reduced lunch. If every student is covered by this bill, the district may be unaware of who qualifies, potentially bringing into question how that funding would continue to come into the public schools. While there are several options to consider, it becomes a matter of what legislators deem the most efficient way to determine the funding.
Several other states have already implemented universal free meal programs, using state tax data and poverty information to make those funding determinations, according to information provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to Hunger-Free Schools, a Minnesota-based organization dedicated to providing free meals to students across the state, 1 in 6 Minnesota students are considered “food-insecure.” Of those students, 25% don’t meet income guidelines to qualify for assistance with school meals.
Brooks said while this topic can be polarizing when it comes to viewpoints, she believes at the end of the day the real benefit is for the kids.
“We need to keep the kids in focus when discussing these topics,” she said. “I think what is important to us as a community is the kids — they are our future which is a statement that still hold true. So if we can remove a barrier and give them access to free meals and keep them fed so they can focus on their education, that is a win for everyone.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the nationwide federal free lunch program made a drastic difference for students. The program ended in Minnesota at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, and Brooks said during that time, all negative lunch accounts have been paid off thanks to the “Husky Angel Fund.”
Just a few months into the school year when families had to resume paying for lunch, however, the negative balance quickly rose to more than $11,000 by December. The fund was established several years ago to help families in the district pay off meal accounts and is almost entirely supported by donations from the public.
“If this passes and we get universal free meals, the fund will likely stick around,” Brooks said. “Students will still have lunch accounts and be able to purchase extras or a la carte items and we may still see negative balanced from time to time but I’d guess it wouldn’t be close to what we see now.”
Brooks said she, along with her team and many other nutritional services programs across other schools, will continue to advocate for a universal free meal program even if the bill does not get passed.
“Anyone with a passion for kids can talk about this and advocate for it,” Brooks said. “We hope to see it talked about more so we may continue to provide high quality education and the food to make it through.”