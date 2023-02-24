Earlier this month, the Minnesota House passed a bill guaranteeing free breakfast and lunch for all Minnesota students, regardless if they meet federal income requirements to qualify for the free and reduced program, in a 70-58 vote. Now, the director of nutrition services for Owatonna Public Schools is patiently waiting to see if the bill will eventually land on the governor’s desk.

Universal Free Meals

Earlier this month the Minnesota House passed a bill guaranteeing free meals for all students regardless of if they qualify for the free and reduced lunch program. District staff are hopeful the bill will be passed into law during this legislative session. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)


Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments