It has been what many consider to be a long time coming: the Motel 6, formerly Holiday Inn and Suites, on the north side of Owatonna, has closed its doors for good. 

After years of a slow and steady downfall, the doors to Motel 6 — formerly Holiday Inn and Suites — on the northside of Owatonna off Interstate 35 closed its doors for good Tuesday night. The deed holder of the hotel, Owatonna Hospitality LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2020. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


In its prime as a Holiday Inn and Suites, the hotel hosted a variety of community and special events, including the 2016 Job and Career Fair. Events ceased to take place at the hotel when the franchise switched to a Motel 6. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The Great Serengeti Indoor Water Park inside the hotel was once a popular place for both tourists and locals. The attraction was closed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic due to broken equipment and never reopened. (File photo/southernminn.com)

