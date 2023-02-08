It has been what many consider to be a long time coming: the Motel 6, formerly Holiday Inn and Suites, on the north side of Owatonna, has closed its doors for good.
Glenda Smith, tourism director for the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said they were notified the hotel had closed its doors Tuesday night. Wednesday morning, the parking lot was blocked off and no trespassing signs had been posted.
"When I first came into my position in May, I know I was able to look at things a bit differently, but there was a lot that seemed to be leading up to this," Smith said of the 130-room hotel. "I feel like it's been a few years that [the hotel] has kind of taken a turn on things … The usage has been a gradual shift over those two years."
Though the community will lose the 130 rooms during peak tourism times, such as Corky's Early Bird Softball Tournament weekend in May and the week of the Steele County Free Fair in August, Smith said the 106 rooms they gained with the new downtown Courtyard by Marriott will help offset that, despite the difference in price between the two businesses.
A number of things have certainly created obstacles for the business, Chamber President Brad Meier said, and while it is tough to determine whether or not the COVID-19 pandemic made an already bad situation worse, he agrees with Smith that it was seemingly a matter of time before the business closed permanently.
"We know there were short term challenges for hospitality, especially hotels," Meier said. "How those businesses were able to bounce back and move through it — well, everybody probably handled that a little differently."
Prior to the pandemic, when the site was still operating as a Holiday Inn, the former general manager Daren Wradislavsky was charged with federal tax fraud in relation to his work at the hotel during the 2017 tax season. According to court records, Wradislavsky reported $75,894 as his wages in 2017 as the general manager for the Holiday Inn and Suites, but his wages for that calendar year were reportedly $199,914.
Wradislavsky was the general manager for the Holiday Inn and Suites of Owatonna from 2013 until March 2018 when he was fired in light of the falsified mileage reimbursement claims.
The hotel transitioned into a Motel 6 in 2020, following the deed holder, Owatonna Hospitality LLC, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection that July. According to real estate records, the building remains under the same ownership.
MinnWest Bank, the commercial loan holder for the property, declined to comment on the closure of the business. Owatonna Hospitality could not be reached for comment.
When the hotel did reopen, it only offered the rooms, Meier said. The restaurant, 43rd Street Pub and Grill, along with the convention spaces, pool area, and Great Serengeti Waterpark never reopened.
"I don't know all that is going into the current situation there, as far as all the reasons why they closed, but from our perspective, we hate to see this be the situation where a property has declined so much and now has closed completely," Meier said.
While neither Meier or Smith know yet what the next step of the process is with the property, Smith said there is at least a bit of silver lining.
"I don't think anything could have really been considered with that property until this process was finished and they closed," Smith said, as Meier acknowledged there have been a couple of parties interested in potentially developing at the site. "Until [Tuesday] happened, there was no room to move with anything. Now that it's done, we can move forward with whatever opportunities come."
"That's the good part," she continued. "I think everyone has been waiting for the process to complete itself, so we can see what's next."