Kellen Hinrichsen, member of the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club, hands out brand new Merriam-Webster dictionaries to third grade students Thursday at McKinley Elementary School. The service club has been gifting all Owatonna third graders with dictionaries for the past several decades. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Ryan Gillespie, board member of the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club, explains the missions of Rotary to third grade students at McKinley Elementary School. The club gifted the students with new dictionaries Thursday to help promote literacy. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Every Monday, a handful of high school students have the opportunity to leave school for lunch and head over to the Owatonna Country Club, joining the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club for its weekly meeting and presentation.
Longtime Rotary member Pastor Dave Klawiter said, often, several of those students throughout the year will inform him, "I remember getting my dictionary in third grade — I still have it."
For the past several decades, the Noon Rotary Club has gifted every third-grade student in Owatonna with a brand new Merriam-Webster Dictionary. These gifts fit one of Rotary International's seven main mission areas: basic education and literacy.
"This year we ordered over 400 dictionaries using funds from our club's budget," said Ryan Gillespie, Rotary board member and organizer of the dictionary program. "About 15 volunteers support the process, from order the books to school staff and students helping us place Rotary stickers in the books, all the way to our club members presenting the books to the children."
The dictionaries started being delivered this week by the Rotarians, with Gillespie explaining to the kids what Rotary is, the different causes they support, both across the global and locally — including the We All Play playground at Manthey Park that is designed for all kids in Owatonna to love and enjoy together — and teaching them a little more about how they too can live the life of service.
Equipped with their new dictionaries in hand, third-grade students at McKinley Elementary School looked up the definitions of words like "help" and "volunteer," giving examples of different ways they can support others without expecting anything in return.
The Owatonna Noon Rotary Club will deliver dictionaries to third-grade students in all four of the public elementary schools, St. Mary's School and Owatonna Christian School.