Every Monday, a handful of high school students have the opportunity to leave school for lunch and head over to the Owatonna Country Club, joining the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club for its weekly meeting and presentation.

Rotary at McKinley

Kellen Hinrichsen, member of the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club, hands out brand new Merriam-Webster dictionaries to third grade students Thursday at McKinley Elementary School. The service club has been gifting all Owatonna third graders with dictionaries for the past several decades. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Rotary at McKinley

Ryan Gillespie, board member of the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club, explains the missions of Rotary to third grade students at McKinley Elementary School. The club gifted the students with new dictionaries Thursday to help promote literacy. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
McKinley students

McKinley third graders flip through their new dictionaries to learn the definition of the word "help" during a visit Thursday from the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
McKinley student

A McKinley third graders looks up the word "volunteer" in his new dictionary, a gift from the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

