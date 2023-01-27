The United Way of Steele County is kicking off a four-part seminar series next month for nonprofit organizations to learn about how to stick to their mission, network and more.
UWSC President Annette Duncan said many local nonprofits in the county were shaken when the world shut down during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many found themselves lost in a sea of options with questions on where to go next.
From the feedback from the nonprofit community, Duncan reached out to Amy Klugherz to facilitate a “Community Connector” series and bring forth her knowledge of how to effectively lead an organization and support nonprofits.
“The whole idea with my coaching and consulting is to help people maximize their potential because it is their potential and whatever they’re looking to do, their end goal,” Klugherz said. “This series is not cookie cutter, it’s about joining us where you are and as you are. I will give perspectives and tools to help make a plan for going forward. This is a good series for every nonprofit regardless of where they’re at.”
The events will take place once a quarter throughout the year, with the first in February. Duncan said she hopes many nonprofits, big or small, will sign up and come together to learn something new and also have the chance to network and learn from each other.
“What we’re hoping to do is set the groundwork for all non-profits coming together to learn from each other,” Duncan said. “Sometimes in the nonprofit world you feel like you’re by yourself — especially those with small staff, so by bringing everyone together they’ll have the chance to learn from Amy and hear what she has to say, but then also asks questions of each other to find out what could work and what doesn’t in their own journeys.”
While each event will have its respective topics to be covered, Klugherz said the overall theme of this series is to find solutions nonprofit organizations are facing in a post-COVID environment, but also tackling issues that have been ever present in the nonprofit sector.
“The overall theme is understanding your true mission, or as I call it your true north,” Klugherz said. “Making sure that in everything you do, your mission is woven through how you lead, how you make decisions and how you communicate. The reality is that every leader and every team has to have an understanding of what their mission statement is and once everyone understands their mission to the core, then you just have to make sure you’re consistent in reflecting that vision.”
She continued to say that often times when organizations face struggles, getting off center and away from their “true north” happens, but she hopes that through this series she will be able to inspire attendees to come back to that center and remind each other that no matter where an organization is at in their journey, there is always room for growth and reminders that obstacles happen and getting over them is possible.
“I think a lot of the challenges nonprofits are facing right now are challenges that have always been present. The pandemic just exacerbated some of them,” Klugherz said. “I don’t think the playing field has changed that much, but what has changed is staffing and finding out how to engage with people in a way that they have a willingness to communicate and get in a room with you.”
Duncan said those interested in attending are not required to attend all four sessions to get something meaningful out of them, but she would love to see people attend multiple — if not all. Those interested can register by visiting the United Way website and filling out the registration under the Community Connector tab.