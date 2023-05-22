The colors may be temporary, but Owatonna High School students made a permanent difference for the community last weekend.
National Honor Society students organized a color run Saturday morning benefitting local nonprofit Community Pathways of Steele County.
Originally planned for May 13, the run had to be postponed due to unfavorable weather. Runners were grateful for the warm, sunny conditions on Saturday. Organizers estimate around 40 showed up for the run.
Around 9:30 a.m., NHS advisor Mitch Dinse called 5K runners to their starting positions. The run got off to an energetic start as the pack of runners navigated a gauntlet of eager volunteers armed with brightly colored powder.
“I like throwing the colors on people,” said Levi Jorgensen.
Jorgensen was stationed near the start of the trail with his younger brother, Thomas, throwing handfuls of color at anyone who passed. Levi was amused to find his hands had been stained bright blue throughout the day.
“I’m turning into a smurf,” he said with glee.
As soon as the runners were off and the color settled, participants of the one mile took off as well. The two groups followed separate paths around the trails of Kaplan’s Woods Park. George and Barb Walter, who say they walk the trails of Owatonna almost every day, enjoyed the chance to pursue one of their favorite pastimes for a good cause.
“They do a great job for the community, helping the less fortunate,” George Walter said.
NHS volunteers were stationed throughout the park to direct runners and walkers, and shower color on anyone whose shirt was looking too plain. Community Pathways Executive Director Dom Korbel walked the route on Saturday, enjoying the bursts the color that flew his way. As happy as Korbel was with the day, the little girl walking next to him was having even more fun as NHS volunteers showered her with color.
“She had a huge smile because of it,” said Korbel. “They made it really fun for that young one.”
As runners completed the course, some joined the crowd around the finish line and picked up color of their own. The scene turned increasingly hectic as the growing crowd pelted runners with color from every direction. Orange and blue clouds filled the air as volunteers dumped the remaining color on the final runners.
Dinse was pleased with the students’ accomplishments on Saturday.
“The students have been absolutely amazing with their leadership and being able to jump into different roles,” he said.
NHS organizes a large group service project every year. While they’ve regularly hosted a talent show in the past, this year’s students decided to experiment with a color run, which they hope will be the first of many.
“I was thrilled to see the level of involvement from these young adults,” said Korbel. “That was so fun, to see how excited they were about it.”
Korbel noted the initiative that NHS students showed in organizing the event, and was grateful that Community Pathways was chosen as the recipient.
“It means that people are hearing our story and they’re excited to step up and be a part of serving this community,” he said. “They wanted to help us. I didn’t go to them — they came to me.”
The money raised this year will help fund Community Pathways provide food and clothes for families throughout Steele County.