The colors may be temporary, but Owatonna High School students made a permanent difference for the community last weekend.

On Saturday, National Honor Society students organized a color run benefitting Community Pathways of Steele County. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


The 5K got off to an energetic start at 9:30am, with runners dashing through a gauntlet of volunteers armed with brightly colored powder. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Levi and Thomas Jorgensen enjoyed flinging color at the runners as they passed. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Levin Jorgensen winds up, ready to pelt runners with a handful of color. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
George and Barb Walter walk these trails almost every day, but they were especially excited to walk for a good cause on Saturday.They didn’t get hit with much color on their first go-around, but were spattered head-to-toe by the end of the route. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
NHS volunteers were stationed throughout the park to direct runners and walkers, and shower color on anyone whose shirt was looking too plain. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
This was the first color run NHS has hosted in Owatonna, but the group organizes a service project to benefit local nonprofits every year. Students hope this year’s run will be a model for future events. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
The crowd around the finish line grew as runners completed the course. Some joined the color station, showering the next runners in line. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
(Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)

