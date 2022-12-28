Owatonna was buzzing with excitement, as residents lined up to get their hands on some fresh tacos and celebrate the grand opening of Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop Wednesday afternoon. 

Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop

Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop celebrated their grand opening Wednesday at their location on South Oak Ave. The shop is open Monday through Friday 24 hours a day. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Giliberto's

Giliberto's celebrated their grand opening Wednesday serving everything from breakfast items to deserts to dozens of guests throughout the day. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop

Casey Johnson was among dozens of people eager to get in line for a taste of what the new restaurant had to offer. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

