No, you're not imagining things — you really did hear thunder while it was snowing and showering Steele County with ice on Tuesday.
According to Melissa Dye, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, "thunder snow" or "thunder sleet" occurs anywhere from four to five times a year in the region.
"We don't need warm weather to get thunderstorms; with the right conditions in place it's possible any time," Dye said Tuesday morning. "Because we have had decent moisture and a lot of lift as the low pressure moves northeast, and we have a little instability in the atmosphere, we're able to get these thunderstorms."
The thunder came Tuesday morning while much of southern Minnesota — including Steele, Waseca and Freeborn counties — were in an ice storm warning that began at midnight and was scheduled to last through 6 p.m. on Wednesday. With the storm warning, which was issued early Monday, significant icing and snow up to three inches was expected to accumulate, accompanied by winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
As a result, Superintendent Jeff Elstad canceled school for Tuesday, declaring the first snow day of the New Year and the second for the 2022-23 calendar year.
"We would love to have our kids in session today," Elstad said, noting bad weather seldom takes a school calendar into consideration. "Old Man Winter just is not cooperating very well."
The second snow day extended what has already been a longer-than-planned winter break for Owatonna students. The first snow day of the school year came on Dec. 22, the day prior to the start of winter break, when a nearly statewide blizzard warning was in effect.
"The average snow day count on a given school year is three, and we identified that the very first two snow day calls or weather cancellations we have will be typical snow days," Elstad said. "We are not asking our students to do anything but enjoy the snow day."
Pre-pandemic, too many snow days in a given school day weren't as fun as it might same as it typically meant cutting into the upcoming summer break. Since the pandemic, however, when schools across the nation were forced into distance learning, Elstad said they no longer have to worry about cutting into any scheduled breaks or extending school years.
"At our next opportunity of a weather-related cancellation, we can deploy our e-learning mechanisms to preserve our calendar year without the angst about whether or not we have to make that day up," he explained. Ultimately, however, Elstad said the district always prefers to see students at school for in-person learning.
While there is little concern about having to alter the school calendar, thanks to e-learning, Elstad recognized there will be a bit of stress for teachers at Owatonna High School as they prepare to end the first semester in just a couple weeks. Due to the block schedule the school runs on, eliminating two instruction days before and after the winter break has that much more of an impact on the amount of time left to get through all the necessary course material before the final exams.
"Hopefully we won't have anymore changes due to weather patterns," Elstad said. "But kudos to the National Weather Service … They keep us very up-to-date and with the latest technology we are able to make those calls the night before, which can help a lot of families with planning."
Dye said the good news is things are appearing to "quiet down" on the weather front for awhile, with above-average temperatures coming at the middle of the month and less precipitation for the next week. Regardless, this winter season in Owatonna is proving to be "wetter" than average, Dye said, with Owatonna seeing 20.5 inches of snow falling through the month of December compared to a normal 11.2 inches.
"Hopefully we will get a little bit of a break after this is done," Dye said of the Tuesday storm.