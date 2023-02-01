Finding your way around downtown Owatonna just got a whole lot easier for visitors, as new wayfinding signs have been erected in several high traffic areas.

Wayfinding signs

Over the weekend, a set of new wayfinding signs were erected in Owatonna's downtown district. The signs have been in discussion for a number of years and were included in the city's streetscape project. They highlight local landmarks, businesses and public parking to help make the downtown easier to navigate for visitors and residents alike. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


