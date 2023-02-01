Finding your way around downtown Owatonna just got a whole lot easier for visitors, as new wayfinding signs have been erected in several high traffic areas.
Built into the original streetscape design by the city of Owatonna, which gave the 100-300 blocks of North Cedar Avenue a total makeover, three large signs that help direct people to local "must-sees" as well as the all important public parking lots.
"We live here and kind of know our path, and we know our rhythm of where we're going, but when we have people coming in from out of town, the ability to be able to direct them, without them having to drive around the blocks searching, is definitely helpful," said Glenda Smith, director of conventions and tourism with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz agreed with the importance of having these signs as another means to welcome visitors to town — one of his own favorites duties when he is out and about.
"These are an excellent example of being able to quickly identify the different things we have in downtown," he said. "It will help out visitors in our community."
The discussion of proper wayfinding has been ongoing for a number of years, including one of the points of discussion during the various Owatonna Forward events that took place throughout 2018. At that time, proper signage was identified by community members as one of the several things needed in the downtown district to help expand the consumer experience and remove potential barriers for downtown success.
The large signs, which currently can be found on the corners of Cedar and Rose and Cedar and Broadway, help cleaning direct visitors to either the closest public parking or a nearby local attraction, such as the historic National Farmers' Bank or Central Park. There are also smaller signs at the east end of the three new alleyways along Cedar, which were converted to be pedestrian friendly walkways during the streetscape project. The smaller signs contain a large map of the downtown district, as well as a QR code to access the Owatonna City Guide.
"Even for those of us who do live here, it helps us recognize that we have these great places that others come to visit," Smith said. "These signs will help us guide people through town and get them to where we want them to go and truly showcase Owatonna."
Though the downtown wayfinding signs are the only ones officially planned at the moment, Smith said she anticipates more will come in the future to help put the rest of Owatonna on display, with notable attractions such as the Steele County History Center and the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum.
"And I don't think anyone can deny that our parks are amazing," Smith said. "Being able to just direct people to those different parks will really make a difference."
Kuntz said he would love to see wayfinding in all areas of the city, agreeing with Smith that highlighting the parks system is among the priorities.
"The parks are important, the trails are important, our commercial businesses are important," Kuntz said. "We need a combination of all the above."
At the time, however, Smith said they are likely a couple years out before the next wayfinding signs will be discussed and implemented. This is largely to do with the current branding initiative taking place, an effort spearheaded by the chamber but partnering with the city and a handful of corporate investors.
"I would expect that as we move forward with the branding piece, which includes outside downtown Owatonna, that something more like this will come out of that process," Smith said. "At this point we're not ready to move forward on that just yet, but it's something that could definitely come out of the conversations we're having as we work to uncover Owatonna's story."
While there isn't currently conversations about where the next wayfinding signs will be, Kuntz said the city is already discussing potentially moving one of the signs. During a Wednesday morning conversation, Kuntz said it was brought to the city's attention that they sign on Cedar and Broadway — right next to the historic bank — may be obstructing the picturesque view of the building from Central Park.
"There are a lot of people who like to take pictures of the bank from Central Park, so there will be discussions on if that sign is in the right place," Kuntz said.