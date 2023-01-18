...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn
Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
An addition will be constructed on the south side of the building that currently houses Don Juan Cantina and Grill to bring in a Jersey Mike's drive thru on West Frontage Road in Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of Jersey's Mikes)
Less than two weeks after the city officially entered into a purchase agreement with a new drive-thru coffee shop, another drive-thru tailored business is in the beginning stages of coming to Owatonna.
During the City Council meeting Tuesday night, the councilors unanimously approved a conditional use permit to Metro Equity LLC to bring a Jersey Mike's drive-thru to the north side of the city. According to Troy Klecker, the sub shop would move into 1045 W. Frontage Rd., which is in the same building as Don Juan Cantina and Grill.
"The project would require a 1,500-square-foot addition to the south side of the existing building," Klecker said. He also said a curb island would be constructed to help with the drive thru flow of traffic, which would travel from the north around the east.
Jersey Mike's began in 1956 with a small single shop in New Jersey. Today, the store as more than 2,000 locations either already open or under development, according to the company's website.
Klecker said there is no surprise that there has already been buzz around town about a Jersey Mike's opening up shop — especially considering the amount of exciting the small Scooter's Coffee shop coming to the north side generated. While some projects may be quite large — such as the ASCEND multi-use development coming to the riverfront in downtown — Klecker said these small projects are just as important to the community.
"Some [economic development projects] are of [ASCEND] size where there will probably be a 16-month construction projects with three to four months of approvals after a year and a half of putting it together," Klecker said. "But the Jersey Mike's project will be just as exciting for people to have it in town, but will be a much simpler process."
"There is a wide range of different economic development projects that people get excited for," he added.
There is no immediate timeline for the project currently available, and Klecker reports there will be no impact on the city budget.