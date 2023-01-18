Less than two weeks after the city officially entered into a purchase agreement with a new drive-thru coffee shop, another drive-thru tailored business is in the beginning stages of coming to Owatonna.

The Owatonna City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit Tuesday night for the beginning of the Jersey Mike’s project on the north side of town. (Photo courtesy of Jersey Mike’s)

An addition will be constructed on the south side of the building that currently houses Don Juan Cantina and Grill to bring in a Jersey Mike's drive thru on West Frontage Road in Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of Jersey's Mikes)

